BATTLE CREEK — Companies and businesses are constantly looking to grow and make changes to keep up with the times — especially if it makes them faster and stronger while being accurate and reliable.
Northeast Nebraska Machine and Manufacturing is looking to add on a building to its current location, in most part thanks to a new fiber laser cutting machine.
“We haven’t stopped growing over the last 22 years — every year we are doing something, and we are continuing to grow,” said John Klein, Northeast Nebraska Manufacturing president and general manager. “We are growing through this new machine.”
Northeast Machine and Manufacturing is a precision machining and custom fabrication shop with services that includes 3D CAD modeling, metal fabrication, precision machining and high-quality part manufacturing.
In 2021 the business looked to continue to provide superior grade machined and fabricated parts to all areas of industry with the help of the newest laser-cutting system, the OPTIPLEX 3015 FIBER III.
“There is a demand for more production work — this machine has better capabilities for the parts to be processed in a faster way, and it’s fully automated,” Klein said.
The high-powered laser-cutting machine utilizes a new drive system, which provides higher productivity through high speed and more accuracy.
It offers a new cutting-edge PreviewG Control that offers a state-of-the-art central processing unit for unsurpassed operations speed, high-response and high-speed machine motion, Klein said. Its PreviewG Control is a large 19-inch LCD touch screen that operates similar to a smartphone or tablet for increased ease of operation.
It is designed to integrate Intelligent Setup and Monitoring Functions, and the new machine delivers features normally available only on the highest technology machines. These features simplify operation and reduce operator dependency.
The new machine has been engineered to be utilized with Mazak’s extensive range of automated material handling systems, and it has a two-pallet changer design with a helical rack and pinion positioning system. The OPTIPLEX 3015 Fiber III is also equipped with sensors in the Multi-Control Torch that monitor piercing and cutting operations to improve throughput and part quality. If an anomaly is detected, the operation is adjusted or paused to automatically achieve effective cutting conditions.
Northeast Machine and Manufacturing is adding on another building that will connect to the current one, which will provide more room for the other materials and a few other machines. It could take about a month or so until everything is set in place.
Northeast Machine and Manufacturing has a 14-person staff, but with the help of the newest and latest piece of technology, the company continues to expand.
“If you are not growing, then you are dying. You have to stay ahead of technology; otherwise, it will swallow you up,” Klein said. “The new laser and building will give us an edge.”