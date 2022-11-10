College students are known for parties, but maybe not so much an election party.
Northeast Community College hosted an election night watch party on Tuesday evening in the Union 73 building on campus, with a Northeast instructor helping to describe the significance of several key races. About 10 students attended.
Michael Taylor, a history and political science instructor, led the discussion on the happenings of the 2022 general election. Taylor checked into a range of national races periodically but directed the most attention toward one election in Virginia.
Virginia U.S. House District 10 has a lot of local politics at play, Taylor said. These politics include an incident in which the Loudoun County School Board hid a sexual assault committed by a transgender student in 2021.
The incident sparked debates across the country about the role parents should play in their children's education. As results in District VA-10 remained tight throughout the night, Taylor expressed shock considering these politics.
"It really shouldn't be this close," Taylor said.
There also was discussion on local politics.
The topic of the city’s proposed half-percent sales tax increase arose.
And another instructor who joined the party predicted that the voters would not approve of the initiative.
"There's been a very public pushback against it. I think that it upset voters so much that some (council members) might lose their seats when it's reelection time," the instructor predicted.
While it appeared the students at times were interested in the discussion, they did not offer much discussion.