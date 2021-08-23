The inner workings of a college aren’t usually what people think about when they sit in a classroom or wander through a residence hall.
But it's something administrators are continuously trying to improve to make campus a better place for students and staff.
Northeast Community College is on the cusp of implementing its new strategic plan, enVISION, after the previous five-year plan ended in May. It includes four main priorities: Student success; education excellence and innovation; effective resource management; and making the college a rewarding and inspirational place to work.
The plan was presented to all of college staff and faculty during an in-service last Tuesday. Leah Barrett, college president, said administrators are just now establishing benchmarks and target goals to track progress for each initiative.
Benchmark numbers will be created based on other institutions — some nationally and others regionally. Targets will be three- to five-year goals to either reach or surpass the benchmark.
These goals for the strategic priorities will be formulated into an online dashboard for public use, which should be finished in a couple of weeks, Barrett said. But the college still needs to create a lot of goals, especially targets.
“People will understand where we sit compared to other institutions like us (in the benchmarks),” Barrett said. “So the target might be to go beyond that, because in some cases, we are already above the national benchmark. And in some cases we’re lower … we just might want to reach that benchmark.”
Working on campus climate
Northeast recently received results from climate surveys created specifically for community colleges. Some of the strategic plan is trying to improve that data.
The survey, which is used by schools around the country, asked employees about their thoughts regarding institutional structure, student focus, teamwork and supervisory relationships.
For example, Northeast received a 3.33 in institutional structure — the lowest score of all four areas — and it has a benchmark goal of 3.486 with the survey.
“In this kind of survey, moving one-hundredth of a percent is difficult,” Barrett said. “If you look at the difference between what the benchmark is and what our numbers are, it’s tenths of points. But for us, those tenths of points matter — they have statistical significance.”
Effective resource management
Northeast is monitoring things like assets, property taxes and finances as part of enVISION.
The college’s financial index from the Higher Learning Commission is at 8.53, up from 6.21 in 2018-19. While administrators will want to increase the number even more, Barrett said some categories like this one don’t have benchmarks yet. The college is still discussing what those might look like.
Administrators have based the benchmark for the amount property taxes will increase at 3%. Nebraska legislators recommended this number during the last session, Barrett said.
Other areas the college wants to work on include learning technology services, analytics and student success technologies.
Barrett said Northeast’s benchmark for security won’t be published, because if the number is currently lower, it could make the college vulnerable.
Momentum metrics
The last two priorities are concentrated on something called “momentum metrics,” Barrett said.
The college has separated student data into the areas of retention, persistence and completion to create goals.
“(It) allows us to use the areas where we know that if students don't have momentum, they are less likely to persist to the next semester, retain to the next year and complete,” Barrett said. “We will start to study that data and disaggregate it even more based on the types of students we’re working with to try to improve those metrics.”
Two critical pieces to the strategic priority — student pathways to success — are tied to scholarship dollars, Barrett said.
Northeast wants to grow in the amount of scholarships awarded each year and the amount awarded per scholarship. In 2019-20, $413,671 in total foundation scholarships were distributed, with an average $846 per award.
When it comes to excellence in Northeast educational programs, Barrett said she knows one of the college's significant barriers is that a student’s path to completion is related to completing college-level English and math.
In 2018-19, only about 35% of Northeast students had completed college-level English in the first year, with 46% completing math in the first year, according to college data. Those numbers were 39% and about 47% in 2019-20, respectively.
The levels were relatively the same for the past year as well. Barrett said this is something the college needs to work on.
“We know, for example, many students who are not strong in English or math, they put it off,” she said. “Whereas we know if they can get those two subjects out of the way, they are going to be more successful in their overall experience.”
The strategic plan doesn’t just include priorities but trickles down to initiatives within each academic department. Each department head develops an annual plan that contributes to the overall goals.
“This plan is our mission, which has not changed, and it’s our vision to empower every person across our 20-county service area,” Barrett said at Tuesday’s in-service. “This is not about what we do for others; it is the opportunities we create so that an individual can connect with education for themselves.”