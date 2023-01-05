A North Bend man is facing a felony charge stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a West Point woman after threatening to share explicit photos of her if she did not give him what she wanted.
Jonathan Roth, 32, was charged in Cuming County Court on Dec. 21 with one count of first-degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
The charge against Roth is rooted in allegations made by a West Point woman that Roth drove to her residence early in the morning on Dec. 9 and sexually assaulted her.
In a probable cause affidavit, West Point Police Chief John Adams said he was dispatched to a residence in eastern West Point to speak to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted. Adams said the victim was visibly upset when he arrived at the scene.
The woman told Adams that she had previously given Roth information about a third person. Roth, the woman alleged, later threatened to tell the third person what the woman had told him if she did not send Roth nude photos of herself.
On Dec. 9, according to the affidavit, Roth texted the woman that he was going to come over and have sex with her. If the woman did not comply, she alleged, Roth said he would share the photos with others or post them online.
The woman said she told Roth that she didn’t want to have sex with him and that she “hated him for doing this.”
Roth purportedly arrived at the woman’s residence around 4 a.m., walked in her door and removed his clothing. The woman again told Roth that she did not want to have sex with him, she explained during a forensic interview with a specialist in Norfolk.
But Roth allegedly then sexually assaulted the woman. Further, the victim said, Roth had recorded the sexual assault on his cellphone. The woman said she had asked Roth to delete the video, but he refused.
On Dec. 22, Cuming County Attorney Daniel Bracht filed for a warrant to be issued for Roth’s arrest. The warrant was signed by County Judge Michael Long, who set Roth’s bond at $50,000.
Within days of the alleged sexual assault, Roth was arrested by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office on Dodge County warrants for intimidation by phone stalking and disturbing the peace, stemming from a separate incident.
According to court records, Roth posted bond on Dec. 27 and was released from jail. He is scheduled to appear before Long in Cuming County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25.