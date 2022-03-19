Before eco-friendly cars came into existence, motorists drove heavy gas-powered, clunky cars that produced exhaust emissions around the world.
Here in this corner of the state, drivers are realizing the benefits of eco-friendly vehicles, which are increasingly sold and driven in the Northeast Nebraska area.
“We have an array of electric and hybrid vehicles that are hitting the market,” said Al Rajaee, president of Cornhusker Auto Center.
The two types of eco-friendly cars include hybrid vehicles and electric cars.
A hybrid vehicle combines at least one electric motor with a gasoline engine to move the car, and its system recaptures energy. It has an electric motor and a gas engine.
“We have had hybrid vehicles for years, but now we seen a huge demand for hybrid vehicles,” Rajaee said.
They are made for better fuel economy and less emissions, and they usually give off less vibration.
Toyota, Honda and Ford are just a few of many that provide hybrid cars.
Focus on electric
While hybrid cars are common in the Norfolk area, fully electric vehicles are starting to become even more common over the past couple of years.
“The focus has shifted from hybrid to electric vehicles,” Rajaee said.
Electric vehicles have a battery instead of a gasoline tank and an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are a combination of gasoline and electric vehicles. These vehicles have a battery, an electric motor, a gasoline tank and an internal combustion engine.
It depends on the vehicle, but these cars are often cleaner than even the most efficient conventional vehicles, and all it takes is a charge, which can be cost effective.
“There is a place for electric vehicles, and all of our manufacturers are moving toward building a percentage of vehicles that are full electric,” Rajaee said.
The only negative side to an electric car is the charge, or range an electric car requires.
“That problem creates a challenge for consumers in our area because there is not enough charging stations available for consumers in a rural area,” Rajaee said.
For a typical electric car, it can take anywhere from eight to 12 hours to charge from empty to a full charge.
Electric cars must have an in-home charging station that is installed at home, which allows a full charge of a vehicle overnight, or charge for 12 hours. If this isn’t available, a supercharger could fully charge a vehicle in 30 minutes.
Back in June, Norfolk put in place three electric charging stations, which was all paid for by a grant from the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.
The stations were installed to help vehicles run even longer.
“The city of Norfolk took on the challenge with electric cars with the installation of the supercharger stations,” Rajaee said. “They are able to charge cars at a very rapid pace.”
Challenges remain
Hybrid and electric vehicles have become popular in the Norfolk area, but there are still challenges faced, such as maintenance.
Electric cars do not typically require oil changes, electric vehicles usually have fewer parts and those parts are much smaller and lighter. They are also needed to be worked on differently from the traditional vehicle.
“You are working on a vehicle that has a potential chance to harm a person who is working on them, especially if they don’t know what they are doing,” Rajaee said. “Our technicians have to have special tools and gloves to work on these vehicles.”
There are fewer electric cars found on the road compared to the hybrid vehicles, but Tesla has become famous for electric cars.
“Tesla has made electric cars more acceptable and proven more, which have made more of a demand for them,” Rajaee said. “So other manufacturers are creating an electric vehicle to meet that demand.”
Other car brands that carry electric cars include Hyundai, BMW, Nissan and Audi.
New electric cars are coming out every year, but the used car dealerships haven’t seen an uptick in business from them.
“It’s going to be more of a 10- to 15-year process to sell used hybrid and electric cars,” said Randy Carlson, general manager at Norfolk Auto Center. “It’s definitely going to develop in the future. Our technicians are already training to work on electric cars now.”
Waiting for vehicles
While businesses around Norfolk took a detrimental hit throughout during the coronavirus pandemic, car dealerships have dealt with reductions in inventory and shortages in the automotive industry.
A few car dealerships around the area closed down when the coronavirus hit but have since opened back up and brought back business. Despite the challenges, both Rajaee and Carlson said this is still a great time to buy a car.
“The inventory shortage remains a big challenge for car dealerships, but it has created a huge demand for used vehicles,” Rajaee said. “We’re anticipating that the market is going to continue this way for another year or two.”
Rajaee said the auto industry is seeing shortages in just about every aspect of a vehicle.
“The challenge continues — a lot of customers have moved into a new way of doing business and are waiting for vehicles to come in,” Rajaee said. “The big concern in 2022 is the shortage of parts for vehicle repairs. As the parts are depleting, there isn’t a supply chain there for replacing them.”
While this all sounds concerning for car dealerships, Carlson said, this is still a great time to look into buying a new or used vehicles.
“A lot of our focus has shifted toward used vehicles because of the inventory shortages,” Carlson said. “We sold 60 vehicles last month, and we are on pace to sell the same amount this month.”
This has been an unusual time for car dealerships and consumers, but this also could help pave the way for more eco-friendly cars in the region.
“The ultimate goal is for every gas station to have multiple charging stations available to their consumers,” Rajaee said. “It is expensive for gas stations, but the demand is there. It can be a challenge because the of the cost to install a supercharge station.”
Charging stations are installed to provide services for eco-friendly cars, which will determine how fast everything will grow.
Rajaee said it could take another three or four years for charging stations to continue to be put up around Northeast Nebraska.
“There’s a lot of stakeholders that have to make a commitment to build a system for electric vehicle owners,” Rajaee said. “I believe that the hybrid is a better fit for our coverage area. It gives you a best of both worlds, with how you’ll be able to gain a better fuel economy.”
Although it can be tough these days, with the lingering effects from the pandemic, Rajaee does encourage consumers to have a vehicle built the way they want it.
“With the shortage of vehicles, there are vehicles that have never been worth more than it does now. It does look bleak, but now is the best time to upgrade a vehicle, built their way,” Rajaee said. “About 50% of sales this year have been customized, specially ordered vehicles. But consumers are actually enjoying the process because it allows the consumer to build the vehicle exactly the way they want it.
“If you are looking at the lots and they are empty, and you want a vehicle, don’t be hesitant to move forward with a purchase. There is still a way of taking advantage of the market right now.”