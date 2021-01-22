MADISON — A Norfolk man who has a long list of law enforcement run-ins was sentenced for firearm possession by a prohibited person and repeat offenses of driving under the influence here in district court on Thursday.
John Costello, 61, appeared before Judge James Kube on Thursday with his attorneys, Jennifer Miralles and Nathan Stratton.
Costello was arrested on June 5, 2020, when the Norfolk Police Division received an anonymous complaint that Costello, who is a felon, was in possession of firearms at the Beacon House, where he was residing at the time.
When officers found Costello, they also found a .45 caliber handgun and .223 rifle underneath his bed, according to police.
Costello said he was monitoring the weapons for a friend and had no intention of hurting anybody.
“I had no idea at the time how serious it was for me to possess those weapons,” Costello said. “It was a mistake — a very stupid mistake.”
Costello also faced two separate DUI charges for offenses committed in April and May 2019 in which his blood alcohol content exceeded .15 grams.
Court appearances are nothing new for Costello, who was described as a habitual criminal by Kube.
According to the presentence investigation report, Costello’s criminal history consists of 15 assault convictions, seven DUIs, four thefts, four contempt of courts, two escapes and a vehicle theft. Each offense was committed either in Colorado or Nebraska.
Kube told Costello that it’s extremely rare that he reads a criminal history as lengthy as his.
“I just want you to understand that, not just me, but any judge that will have you in front of them —what they’re going to see is what I saw — they’re not going to see a very good person. And when a person appears to be violent, appears to be a habitual criminal, who’s had 35 years of law enforcement contact and convictions, it’s hard not to have some preconceived notions about people before you see them and hear from them.”
Costello told Kube that during his time at the Beacon House, he had worked hard to create change in his life and developed close relationships with others, something he’s proud to have accomplished.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan recommended incarceration for Costello because of his danger to society, specifically to people on roads and highways.
Both Miralles and Stratton admitted that Costello’s extensive criminal history is concerning, but they told Kube that Costello had altered his demeanor over the past year and three months and would be suitable for probation. Miralles said Costello had remained sober since October 2019 and had become a “different person.”
“You get to know the person behind the offense. I didn’t know Mr. Costello in regard to the prior history you talked about, but I did get to know who he is now for the last year,” Miralles said. “He’s been sober for a year and three months and he undergoes voluntary work through the halfway house. The only person I’ve seen is someone who’s extremely remorseful and wants to do good in this world.”
Kube then sentenced Costello to 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on two counts of third offense driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Costello was given credit for eight days served. He also was fined $2,000 and had his license revoked for 30 years, in addition to court costs.
“Your criminal history and your actions in the past lead me to believe that a sentence less than incarceration would promote disrespect for the law,” Kube told Costello.
Kube sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence
— Opal Lehmann, 36, Norfolk, 9 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before the end of probation, costs.
Child abuse by negligence, false reporting
— Holly Andersen 22, Norfolk, $500, 2 years’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before the end of probation with credit for 30 days served, costs.
Attempt of a Class IIA felony
— Thaaos Sandoval, 26, Norfolk, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking
— Patrick Gasper, 65, Platte Center, 12 months’ probation, costs.