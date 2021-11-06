MADISON — A Norfolk man could face prison time after pleading guilty to three criminal charges Friday stemming from a domestic incident in Norfolk over the summer.
Abraham Montalvo Jr., 49, appeared in district court on Friday alongside his attorney, Pat Carney. Montalvo had been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor after he was arrested in July, but a plea agreement Friday resulted in Montalvo being convicted of three misdemeanors.
The Norfolk man pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment and attempted tampering with a witness, all Class 1 misdemeanors. Montalvo had faced a maximum of 59 years in prison before the plea agreement, but he now faces up to three years’ incarceration.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Norfolk police officers had been dispatched to a western Norfolk residence on July 5 for a disturbance complaint. When officers arrived, they observed a woman and four children crying.
Montalvo told officers that what had occurred at his residence was only a verbal argument, although police said the woman appeared to have facial injuries. The victim told police, meanwhile, that Montalvo had been drinking all morning, and the two had an argument that had escalated to a physical altercation.
The woman also told police that she tried to leave her bedroom because she was scared and thought that Montalvo would harm her. When she tried leaving the bedroom, she said, Montalvo took her keys and purse and wouldn’t let her leave the room. Montalvo refused to let the woman leave for more than 20 minutes, according to police.
The victim was eventually able to escape from the bedroom, but Montalvo pushed her down, causing injuries to her face, police said. Upon speaking with Montalvo, the victim and other witnesses who were inside the residence, officers took Montalvo into custody. He posted 10% of a $50,000 bond a day after his arrest and has been out on bond since then.
In court Friday, Montalvo, a longtime Norfolk business owner, was asked by Judge Mark Johnson to explain what had happened to give rise to his charges.
“I was drinking the day before, and then I drank all morning the next day,” Montalvo told the judge. “(The victim) and I argued, and then it escalated to where I was screaming. … (The victim) tried to get past me and I pushed her.
“She wanted to leave and I asked her to leave my keys and wallet. When she gave me the keys, I let her go.”
Montalvo also admitted that he told others in the home not to call 911 and to not speak with police once they arrived at the residence.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, gave a similar description of the July 5 events. But Kiernan added that Montalvo threatened to kill the victim if she left with the other individuals who were inside the home.
Johnson then accepted all of Montalvo’s guilty pleas and set his sentencing hearing for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges Friday:
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic abuse causing bodily injury, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 27, 901 S. 16th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 28, 601 E. Braasch Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Pierce, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Angela R. Flores, 43, Norfolk, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— William J. Hammock, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Dustin A. Walter, 33, Lincoln, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Burglary
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 31, Bellevue, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Andrew J. Wilson, 42, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 21, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Criminal impersonation, identity fraud
— Cory Frankenberg, 30, Grand Island, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 27, 601 S. Second St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, driving under the influence
— Kyle C. Kirstine, 40, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, terroristic threats, harassment protection order violation
— Jason L. Koehler, 43, 1406 Elm Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Probation violation for third-degree assault of a pregnant woman
— Eric Benavides, 26, Madison, motioned to continue hearing.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, O’Neill, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Conspiracy to commit robbery
— Jairo Ortega, 20, Omaha, tested positive for THC; bond was revoked and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices, false reporting, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Brittany Pasch, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespassing, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), disturbing the peace
— Tyler O. Robertson, 27, 119 N. 25th St., No. 20, tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine; bond was revoked and custody was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Third-degree assault of an officer, third-degree assault — two counts, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Humberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 21, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), certificate of title violation
— Guillermo I. Santillan, 43, 803 S. 16th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Identity theft ($1,500-$5,000)
— Brian A. Seier, 55, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail
— Reginald A. Simmons, 57, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Issuing a bad check ($1,500 or more)
— Anthony Smith, 36, Norfolk, pleaded guilty.
First-degree criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine
— Cassandra M. Stafford, 37, Omaha, failed to appear and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 38, Omaha, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving without ignition interlock device
— Jared Wagner, 35, Columbus, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, Sunrise Place, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of cocaine
— Trey J. Wheeler, 30, 514 Lincoln Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
— Devin N. Zollars, 26, 307 N. 11th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Probation violation for strangulation
— Koy A. Otto, 24, 1001 Elm Ave., No. 2, motioned to continue hearing.
Violation of postrelease supervision for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 33, Norfolk, motioned to continue hearing.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 42, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.