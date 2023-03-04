Some dreams do come true.
Cameron Osterloh is on the verge of becoming a living testament to that sentiment.
For those of you who aren’t in the know, Norfolk’s Osterloh, who goes by the stage name Cam Amen when he performs, is currently a contestant on “American Idol,” which airs on Sunday nights on ABC.
After starting from a pool of thousands of hopefuls from around the word, Osterloh appears to be on the cusp of making the cut down to the final 24 contestants within the coming weeks. That achievement would earn him the opportunity to compete on live TV to become the next “American Idol.”
Success, for Osterloh, hasn’t necessarily come quickly or easily, though.
“For the past eight or nine years, I’ve been trying out for various shows like ‘The Voice’ or ‘American Idol,’ and ‘American Idol’ was the first one to actually give me a chance to reach out and see my music.”
He explained that he originally tried out for the show last September through a series of 90-second virtual auditions.
“The way it works is they put on a Zoom call and you get 90 seconds to show who you are and show what kind of music you like to sing. Then, they give you a yes or a no,” Osterloh said. “I was lucky enough to get an audition in New Orleans.”
In New Orleans, he got his first taste of performing in front of the celebrity judges, where again he was asked to continue in the competition.
Being modest, Osterloh said he was lucky. The “Idol” judges, though, would say that he is just that good. Close to 100,000 international contestants originally tried out on the Zoom calls.
Osterloh’s distinctive voice and persona make him a natural for the spotlight. He explained that his style is soulful with influences such as Teddy Swims, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith and JD Cooper, among others.
“I like to sing anything with soul. I like to put my heart into all the music that I sing.”
While most of the songs that he performs are not original, Osterloh is also a budding songwriter.
“I’m working on trying to write my own songs, but it’s very difficult,” he said.
Osterloh is also teaching himself to play the piano and is working on incorporating that into his performance style.
The road to “American Idol” hasn’t always been easy. Originally from Indiana, Osterloh was close to his grandmother and, when she died, his family fell into turmoil.
“At the age of 19, I took custody of my brother and sister in Florida. I was there for six years just trying my best to keep them out of foster care,” Osterloh said. “I didn’t know what to do, but me being a big brother, I moved all the way from Indiana to Florida, not knowing anyone, just to take them in and show them that somebody actually cared.”
Osterloh said he was able to help his younger siblings and that they have since grown up to start their own lives.
His grandmother and sister first encouraged Osterloh to explore the breadth of his musical ability.
“Ever since I was 13 or 14, I dabbled in the piano a little bit, or sang karaoke at my grandma’s house when she was alive. That was one of the bigger things for our family. ... I never knew I could sing until I was 18 or 19, probably about the time I got the kids,” Osterloh explained. “I was thinking of ways that I could make our life work and just make life a little bit easier for us, and music really did change our lives at that point.”
Osterloh said one day his sister recorded him singing in the car and she gave that recording to an individual at her school who was known to help struggling families in the community. She helped him find his first opportunity to perform in front of a live audience.
“She put me on stage for the first time; I sang “Hallelujah’ for over 500 people. That’s when I knew I wanted to be on stage,” Osterloh said.
Osterloh moved to Norfolk to be with his girlfriend, Ericka, and to focus on pursuing his musical dream. He said that even though the process has been oftentimes exhausting and nerve-racking, Ericka and his stepmother, Lashelle, have been supportive of him every step of the way.
As incredible as the “American Idol” opportunity may be, Osterloh also is pursuing other avenues for performing and taking his music to the world. The Omaha based performance group Downtown Collective recently approached him about becoming part of its roster of performers, and he also may be heard on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok under the name Cam Amen.
Since 2002, “American Idol” has produced 20 contest winners, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks. Hollywood celeb Jennifer Hudson, who placed seventh in season 3, has gone on to win an Academy Award and two Grammys.
Contest winners receive a $250,000 cash award plus a recording contract with Hollywood Records.
Osterloh has spent a good part of his life serving and encouraging those around him and said that in the future he plans to work with the homeless, providing resources and opportunities for them.
For those who have their own dreams of stardom, he has a simple message.
“Before ... I didn’t want to do ‘American Idol.’ I was afraid to step out and sing for people,” Osterloh said. “My message to other people, though, is if you want to be on ‘American Idol’ or do any kind of performing, just go ahead and do it. The only person stopping you is yourself.”