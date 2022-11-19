MADISON — A woman who burglarized her ex-employer and days later was found with methamphetamine will spend at least the next 16 months incarcerated.
Eirene Waite, 58, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday to 3 to 6 years in prison for burglary and attempted possession of meth, crimes she committed within two days of each other in October 2021.
Waite, who had spent 65 days in jail, will be up for parole after serving 18 months of her sentence. She will be eligible for mandatory release after serving three years.
Waite pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 and had her drug charge reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
The Norfolk woman’s prison sentence resulted from her decision to use a hidden spare key about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021, to gain entry into a western Norfolk oil company and steal money. Waite had been employed at the business but had her employment terminated before the burglary.
Several hours after the burglary, the owner of the oil company was able to show a Norfolk police officer where he kept the hidden spare key, which was missing, as well as where he hid his reserve finances, which were stolen. Upon review of security footage, both the owner and the officer were able to positively identify Waite as the suspect.
Two days after the burglary, police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 800 block of South 13th Street after having been notified that Waite was there. Waite was arrested at the business and, while searching Waite’s person, police located a baggie with a substance that later tested positive for meth.
Further, two pipes and a baggie of marijuana were found at Waite’s residence.
As part of the plea agreement made with Waite, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to recommend a specific sentence.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Waite didn’t have much of a criminal history up until the last two years. She had been convicted of two DUIs but hadn’t been convicted of a felony until her present case, she said.
Hartner asked Johnson to consider a probation sentence for Waite, provided her lack of prior felony convictions and the defense attorney’s belief that Waite felt bad about what had happened. Waite was not in a place where she wanted to be at the time of her crimes, Hartner said.
“There was significant alcohol and substance abuse going on when this happened,” she said.
Moreover, Hartner said, Waite would have a place to live and a facility she could go to for therapy in Holt County if she received probation.
Johnson told Waite that the pre-sentence investigation indicated that similar crimes would continue if Waite didn’t take steps toward addressing her addiction to drugs and alcohol.
“Unless there is a serious intervention that takes place, these types of crimes can be anticipated again,” the judge said.
Johnson said he didn’t believe Waite was amenable to probation after she absconded from her last probation term in 2020. Waite also was ordered to pay $578 in restitution.
Besides the two charges for which she was sentenced on Friday, Waite is facing a felony failure-to-appear charge after she didn’t show up for sentencing on Oct. 21. A hearing on that charge is scheduled for December.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following charges:
Attempted first-degree false imprisonment, child abuse
— Joseph Bernie, 29, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 114 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy D. Dewitt, 44, Madison County Jail, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 66 days served, 9 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Attempted assault by strangulation
— Jose A. Leon, 32, 300 Oak St., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of third-degree assault on a health care professional and terroristic threats
— Sevon Lyonz, 27, Madison County Jail, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense
— Jonathan W. Walter, 43, Bloomfield, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Walter’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Delivery of hydrocodone
— Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., 5 years’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 5 days served, $280 restitution, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, Holt County Jail, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Others appeared before Judge James Kube on the following charges:
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, had his 24-month probation term continued. Kube amended Wolff’s probation to a term of specialized substance abuse supervision.
First-degree forgery
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, pleaded not guilty.