MADISON — A Norfolk woman was denied a request for probation on Thursday for a felony conviction stemming from the beating of a child in November.
Lovey Cosme, 33, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 2 years in prison for one count of child abuse. She had faced a maximum of 3 years behind bars.
On Nov. 7, Norfolk police were dispatched to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services regarding a 14-year-old girl who had sustained injuries from what she described as a fight with Cosme.
The victim told police that Cosme had become upset with her and her 11-year-old sister, according to an affidavit. The 11-year-old girl had said something that upset Cosme before an argument ensued between Cosme and the 14-year-old.
During the argument, Cosme pushed the victim down onto her stomach and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head until she eventually let the girl up.
The girl said she tried to avoid Cosme after the physical altercation, but Cosme was directing profane statements at her, triggering another fight in which Cosme brought the victim to the ground again and punched her several times.
The girl told police she went outside after Cosme let her up, and another adult picked the two girls up shortly thereafter.
The 14-year-old was taken to the emergency room after complaining of a severe headache and later was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital. The victim also had a bump on the back of her head and a scratch under her left eye.
Cosme pleaded guilty as charged in March. In exchange for her plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation.
Brad Ewalt, Cosme’s attorney, said his client’s case involved “a bad fact situation” and that there isn’t much that could be done about what happened. But, he said, Cosme had taken steps in recent months to address significant drug and mental health issues by way of attending counseling and receiving inpatient treatment.
“I think that between the mental health issues and the drug issues, that's what kind of led to what happened that night — an inability to cope with some teenage behavior that was a little bit over the line, possibly,” Ewalt said. “That doesn't excuse her actions, and she understands that.
“But as I said, over the last several months, she's been working to correct a lot of that behavior. She's been working on dealing with the issues that have led to what happened that night.”
Ewalt said the victim wrote a letter to Cosme that was read aloud in court during a separate juvenile court case earlier this week. The letter provoked a strong emotional reaction from Cosme, Ewalt said, and she has realized how badly she had hurt the victim.
The defense attorney asked Johnson to consider probation for Cosme so she could “continue on this path to recovery and continue to try to be a better person.”
Cosme said she was “deeply sorry” for the trauma she had caused. She’d begun the healing process with the two girls and was ready to “start over,” she said.
Johnson told Cosme that her actions caused serious harm and that she was aware of the harm she was causing.
“(The victim) suffered from a physical attack by you on her and, as a result, had a concussion,” Johnson said. “And both (the girls) apparently suffered greatly as a result — not only this attack, but just life in general under your care.
“You understood the wrongfulness of your actions when you were beating this child.”
In 2019, Cosme was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of child abuse in Scotts Bluff County.
An affidavit in that case detailed numerous instances in which three children — two of whom were involved in Cosme’s Madison County case — were being left unsupervised, left with persons who have a history of drug abuse or wearing the same change of clothes for several days.
Johnson acknowledged Cosme’s 2019 convictions but also that she had a moderate criminal history.
The pre-sentence investigation report indicated that Cosme is a high risk to reoffend, and her history is such that she’d be likely to commit a similar offense, the judge said.
“Someone had to call in to protect these young ladies,” Johnson said. “Otherwise they would continue to suffer the abuse handed out to them by you.”
Cosme was given credit for 87 days served. She must serve a year of her sentence before she is eligible for release. Johnson also sentenced her to 1 year of postrelease supervision.
On Feb. 3, while out on bail in her child abuse case, Cosme was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded not guilty to the drug charge on Thursday and would face up to an additional 2 years in prison if she is convicted.
Others were sentenced for the following:
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine
— Garrett M. Ladwig, 20, 902 S. First St., 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, 48 months’ probation, 90 additional days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon — two counts, loaded shotgun in vehicle
— Steven E. Plessel, 53, 607 Emerald Drive, 2 years’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, $2,500, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Erick Garcia Hernandez, 24, Madison, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.