A Norfolk woman who was arrested in April after she brought methamphetamine to the Madison County Jail with the intention of giving the drug to an inmate will spend at least the next 6 months incarcerated.
Nancy Zavala, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday to 18 months in prison for possession of meth, a crime that carries up to 2 years in prison.
She pleaded guilty to the possession charge on Friday, and, in exchange for her guilty plea, had a charge of attempted delivery of meth dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Zavala, who waived the opportunity to have a pre-sentence investigation completed, was given credit for 89 days served in jail. She must serve 9 months of her sentence before she is eligible for release.
On April 8, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy was notified by one of the jail’s corrections officers that a possible controlled substance was found hidden in underwear that Zavala had brought to the jail.
Zavala had brought the underwear for Shady Abbott, who, on April 12, was sentenced to 18 months in prison himself for meth possession. The substance that was found with the underwear field tested positive for meth, according to the responding sheriff’s deputy.
Before pleading guilty, Zavala had faced up to 22 years in prison.
The county attorney’s office agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Zavala, but prosecutors objected to proceeding with Zavala’s sentencing on Friday, asking for a pre-sentence investigation report. That objection was overruled by Johnson.
Zavala already had served three terms in state prison for numerous convictions, including attempted first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, forgery and possession of meth.
She also was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison in 2018 for possession of 5 grams of more of meth with intent to deliver. A federal judge signed a document on April 17 ordering that Zavala be detained for violating her postrelease supervision.