MADISON — A district court judge spared a Norfolk woman a prison sentence on Monday but sentenced her to jail for a pair of felony theft convictions.
Mercedes Divis, 34, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 8 months in the Madison County Jail for two counts of third-offense theft. Divis pleaded guilty to both charges in December. Her sentence stems from a string of thefts she committed in Norfolk last year.
On June 13, Norfolk police were dispatched to Walmart for a theft report. A loss prevention specialist told an officer that a customer reported witnessing a woman — identified shortly after as Divis — placing items into a basket and walking out of the store without paying.
Police couldn’t locate Divis until Sept. 16, when she was found with another woman going through a dumpster early in the morning.
An officer told Divis that she was seen on surveillance footage in June leaving Walmart without paying. Divis initially denied stealing the items but later admitted to taking the merchandise because she was homeless and in a bad spot. She was arrested and posted bond two days later.
On Sept. 25, police responded to a shoplifting from Renegade Stores at Sunset Plaza Mall. Divis had stolen a pair of shoes and left eastbound from the mall.
An employee followed Divis and saw her near a house in the 600 block of South 10th Street, which is where police made contact with her. Officers asked Divis about the incident and recovered the stolen shoes, which she was wearing at the time. Officers also recovered additional stolen items from a second store at the mall.
At her sentencing hearing, Divis said that much had been going wrong for her and that she needed help at the time but wasn’t sure how to get it.
“I was not in a good place,” she said. “It was foolish.”
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley asked Kube to sentence Divis to probation. Divis has suffered from drug addiction, Headley said, but she had made efforts to address her drug problem.
Headley said Divis was in a position where she didn’t know where her next meal would come from and that she had “made a mistake at that time.”
Divis understood that her criminal history, which includes several thefts, wasn’t favorable, Headley said. But she had undergone treatment programs before and had previously finished probation.
Further, Headley said, Divis had achieved a period of sobriety prior to earlier this month, when she showed up to court testing positive for THC and methamphetamine. Sentencing Divis to probation would allow her to continue to utilize the tools she’d previously learned while on probation, he said.
“We’re not disagreeing with the bumps in the road that have been here for Ms. Divis,” Headley said. “We are asking the court that — based upon the progress she’s made, her desire to turn her life around and her willingness to pay this restitution — we’re asking for a term of probation.”
In 2017, Divis was sentenced to 3 years in prison for one count of terroristic threats, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of attempted assault on an officer. She was released in April 2020.
Divis told Kube that she knew she could do probation because she was successfully discharged from postrelease supervision after she left prison.
“I finished with flying colors,” she said. “... I did everything that needed to be done. I haven’t been in trouble for 5 years. I know what I need to do now.”
Kube told Divis that successfully completing probation or postrelease supervision is “not exactly a good thing” when you’re back in court asking for probation. Probation should not be treated only as a chance to stay out of jail, the judge said, but as an opportunity for offenders to change their lives.
“Probation gives you the tools to be able to change so you don't get into trouble later,” Kube said.
Divis has a “terrible” history with thefts, the judge said, and her stealing from businesses is something that has to stop.
“When you go out and steal, you’re putting yourself in a position to go backwards,” Kube said. “I think you need some help, obviously, with your addiction issues. But I also think you need to be punished for the fact that you keep stealing things from businesses.”
Divis’ sentence entails 4 months for each theft conviction. She has served 28 days in jail, so she will be eligible for release in late June. Kube also ordered Divis to pay $108 total in restitution to Walmart and Renegade Stores and serve 18 months of postrelease supervision.
ALSO APPEARING on Monday was 46-year-old Jacob Kittle of Omaha, who was scheduled to be sentenced for attempted tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor. Kittle tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines and had his bond revoked.