MADISON — A Norfolk woman who strangled her former girlfriend and then assaulted her again while out on bail was spared a prison sentence on Friday.
Amber Sloan, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 3 years of probation for one felony count of assault by strangulation, which is punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Sloan also was sentenced to 90 days of waivable jail time, meaning she may not have to serve additional incarceration time if her probation is successful.
About 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, Norfolk police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West Omaha Avenue for a report of a disturbance. A woman had called 911 and said someone was attacking her before hanging up.
When they arrived, police found Sloan and another woman inside the residence.
The victim said she was at home when an upset Sloan entered the house. The two got into an argument, which turned physical when Sloan placed her hands around the victim’s neck and squeezed.
The victim told police that it was difficult to breathe and that her lips tingled when Sloan put her hands around her neck. Sloan also bit the victim and pushed her.
The victim added that she believed she was going to die while Sloan was assaulting her. Police said they observed a mark on the victim’s neck that appeared to come from a necklace she was wearing, as well as a bite mark.
When asked about the assault, Sloan told police she was upset because the victim’s brother was at the house. The couple were arguing about a tablet when Sloan said she blacked out. She didn’t remember what happened after that, she said.
On March 26, while Sloan was out on bail, she assaulted the same victim again and was charged with third-degree domestic assault, for which she later received a 6-month jail sentence.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended an incarceration sentence for Sloan. The victim felt as though she was going to die, Kiernan said, adding that Sloan had assaulted the same woman after getting out of jail.
“The defendant is a professional fighter and apparently used some of those skills while assaulting the victim,” he said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Sloan had been drinking heavily and using methamphetamine at the time of the November assault. She also had been going through a divorce and was coping with mental illness attributed in part to a traumatic childhood.
“And I'm not telling the court these things to try to excuse what happened,” Hartner said. “Obviously, that's not going to be any sort of defense to these things happening. But, (I’m) just trying to explain what was going on with Ms. Sloan at the time that this occurred.”
Since being arrested after the March assault, Sloan had been taking medication for her mental health, which has helped her, Hartner said. But Sloan only could do so much to address her mental health while in jail, the defense attorney said, asking Johnson to consider probation.
“(Sloan) would like to continue with counseling, substance abuse treatment or residential treatment,” Hartner said. “Whatever would be recommended, she'd be more than willing to do that.”
A tearful Sloan apologized for her actions, saying she had shown up at the victim’s residence while out on bail because the two had previously separated but started to date again.
“I would just like to say I'm sorry to the victim and for any hurt I’ve caused her,” she said. “I hope I can get the help I need because I’ve realized I do need help.”
Johnson told Sloan that there was no provocation — that there was no reason for a verbal argument to turn physical. The judge added that, usually, while defendants are out on bond, an opportunity is present for them to show that they are able to follow the court’s orders, which Sloan did not.
“I imagined my bond also said you were not to contact or be in contact with the victim,” Johnson said. “So, starting to date again was way off the chart.”
Johnson acknowledged that, before November, Sloan had a minor criminal history, adding that Sloan “certainly is in need of programming and counseling that probation could provide to help her deal with her multifaceted needs.”
Sloan was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. Johnson reminded Sloan that directly or indirectly contacting the victim could result in a revocation of her probation and a potential prison sentence.
“I’m giving you an opportunity, Ms. Sloan,” Johnson said. “I want you to try and take advantage of this so you can address these issues and have a professional in the probation office help you. I don't want any shenanigans, because this really is your last opportunity.”
Johnson sentenced others for the following convictions:
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — two counts
— Roger L. Weichman, 52, Madison County Jail, 40 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 35 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Second-degree forgery ($1,500-$5,000)
— Joshua M. Barnes, 24, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 239 days served, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— Theon S. Merchant, 32, 301 Braasch Ave., Apt. 3, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, 24 months’ specialized substance abuse supervision, $1,000, costs.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, failure to appear
— Tonya F. Angell, 51, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine, driving under suspension, failure to appear
— Daniel A. Bocio, 23, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation
— Dominique J. Gonzalez, 31, Madison County Jail, was denied a request to reduce his bail.
Third-degree assault on an officer, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, leaving the scene of a property damage accident
— Aaron F. Bomar, 51, Yankton, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Gerald J. Hasebroock, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999), probation violation on the conviction of attempted assault by strangulation
— Jose A. Leon, 33, 300 Oak St., pleaded guilty to theft and admitted to violating his probation.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Travis J. Lewis, 33, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam
— Jordan J. McIntosh, 34, 106 W. Spruce St., tested positive for THC and buprenorphine. Johnson revoked McIntosh’s bail and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer
— Tyler O. Robertson, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under suspension
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, carrying a concealed weapon
— Jake A. Winterburn, 42, Meadow Grove, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats — three counts, first-degree false imprisonment — two counts, possession of a destructive device, possession of methamphetamine, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with a witness
— Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, 37, Madison County Jail, had his bail reduced by District Judge James Kube, effective Thursday, Aug. 3, to allow him to undergo inpatient treatment. Red Tomahawk was ordered to return to the jail upon his successful or unsuccessful discharge from his treatment facility, at which time his bail amounts will return to their present amounts.