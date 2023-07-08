MADISON — A Norfolk woman accused of helping her daughter have an abortion after 20 weeks and concealing it pleaded guilty to three of the five charges filed against her, including two felonies.
Jessica Burgess, 42, entered the pleas Friday alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt, in Madison County District Court.
She faces up to five years and $21,000 in fines if she is given the maximum when she is sentenced on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. There is no minimum sentence.
Burgess pleaded guilty to prohibited acts with human skeletal remains and performing an abortion after 20 weeks, which are both Class 4 felonies punishable by up to 2 years and a $10,000 fine for each. She also pleaded guilty to providing false information to an officer, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Judge Mark Johnson read the charges and asked her how she pleads. In a soft voice, Burgess said “guilty” each time.
In exchange for the pleas, the state agreed to dismiss a charge of concealing the death of another person and providing an abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.
Burgess could be seen using a white tissue several times to wipe away tears when she was asked if she knowingly and voluntarily entered the pleas and whether she understood her rights. She wore a mask over her face while waiting in court but removed it while appearing before the judge.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Burgess ordered the drugs from the internet to abort the baby.
The drugs “are used to abort babies by doctors when it is appropriate. The defendant is not a doctor and has no medical training and is not authorized to perform any medical procedures,” Smith said.
Burgess ordered pills in March 2022 aimed at terminating the pregnancy of her daughter, Celeste Burgess, then 17. In April 2022, the unborn baby died about 29 weeks and five days into Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy.
Smith said Burgess also delivered the baby, who was born dead.
The Burgesses then enacted a plan to bury the baby’s remains at a rural location north of Norfolk. Evidence at Jessica Burgess’ preliminary hearing in June 2022 indicated that the mother and daughter buried the remains three different times and also attempted to burn the remains after the second exhumation.
Last July, a then-22-year-old man pleaded no contest to attempted concealing a death, a Class 3 misdemeanor, after he lent support to the Burgesses by providing them with transportation to and from the multiple burial sites. The man was sentenced in August to 9 months of probation.
Testimony from former Norfolk Police Sgt. Ben McBride, a former detective, revealed that Jessica Burgess ordered “Pregnot” pills on eBay in March 2022 — pills that would allow her daughter to terminate her pregnancy.
Social media messages between the Burgesses obtained by McBride through a search warrant show that the two-pill order arrived on April 20, 2022. Jessica Burgess then instructed her daughter through messages to take one pill designed to stop hormone functions, wait 24 hours, then take the other pill that would complete the termination of the pregnancy.
“Celeste then made a comment along the lines of, ‘We burn the evidence when it comes out,’ and (Jessica) said, ‘Yes,’ ” McBride testified.
Celeste Burgess told police that she had a miscarriage in the shower on April 22, 2022. McBride said further review of her messages showed that she told friends in a group chat that “they were going to bury the baby’s body.”
The man who drove the Burgesses to the burial sites said the remains had been buried twice at his family’s property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
The man said that, after the second burial, Jessica Burgess made the decision to burn the remains and obtained the necessary supplies to do so. The burning was not as successful as Jessica Burgess wanted, McBride said, so she decided that the body again needed to be buried.
Celeste Burgess, 19, pleaded guilty in May to one count of prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a Class 4 felony. She faces up to 2 years in prison when District Judge James Kube sentences her on Thursday, July 20.
Jessica Burgess’ convictions draw a case that has gained national attention near a close. The Burgesses’ cases have caught the eye of pro- and anti-abortion activists, politicians and large media outlets across the country.
The mother and daughter’s legal proceedings have progressed amid a time in which the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, and several states have passed laws that have placed tight restrictions on abortion access, often igniting fervid debate.
At the time Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy was terminated, Nebraska law prohibited anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion at 20 weeks past gestation.
The Nebraska Legislature has since passed LB 574, which banned abortions at 12 weeks past gestation. Gov. Jim Pillen signed the bill into law on May 22.