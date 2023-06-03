MADISON — A Norfolk woman could be sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on Friday to a felony stemming from a November assault.
Amber Sloan, 33, pleaded guilty to one county of assault by strangulation. She faces up to 3 years in prison when District Judge Mark Johnson sentences her on Friday, July 28.
In exchange for Sloan’s plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and agreed not to file any additional charges against Sloan.
About 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, Norfolk police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West Omaha Avenue for a report of a disturbance. A woman had called 911 and said someone was attacking her before hanging up.
When they arrived, police found Sloan and another woman inside the residence.
The victim said she was at home when an upset Sloan entered the house. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Sloan and the victim got into an argument, which turned physical when Sloan placed her hands around the victim’s neck and squeezed.
The victim told police that it was difficult to breathe and that her lips tingled when Sloan put her hands around her neck. Sloan also bit the victim and pushed her.
The victim added that she believed she was going to die while Sloan was assaulting her. Police said they observed a mark on the victim’s neck that appeared to come from a necklace she was wearing, as well as a bite mark.
When asked about the assault, Sloan told police she was upset because the victim’s brother was at the house. The couple were arguing about a tablet when Sloan said she blacked out. She didn’t remember what happened after that, she said.
The victim’s brother said Sloan had shown up and started to fight with the victim.
Prosecutors will not make a specific recommendation at Sloan’s sentencing.
On March 26, while Sloan was out on bond, she allegedly assaulted the same victim again. She was charged with domestic assault in Madison County Court and is scheduled to stand trial in that case later in June.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Second-degree forgery ($1,500-$5,000)
— Joshua M. Barnes, 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, false reporting, no operator’s license
— Manuel Larios-Ramos, 35, 201 N. Cottonwood Drive, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michelle M. Macias, 49, Madison County Jail, was denied a request to reduce his bail.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, escape, obstructing a police officer resisting arrest
— Rashid D. Perry, 23, 304 N. 12th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, denied violating his postrelease supervision.
Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Francis J. Wright, 33, Nebraska State Penitentiary, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Shane Luther, 48, Madison County Jail, was denied a request to reduce his bail.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of delivery of hydrocodone
— Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., Apt, 3, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and admitted to violating her probation.