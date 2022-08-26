MADISON — A woman is charged with a pair of felonies as the result of a verbal argument that allegedly turned violent earlier this month at a Norfolk apartment building.
A complaint filed last week by the Madison County Attorney’s Office charges 26-year-old Destiny Tumbs of Norfolk with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. The complaint follows allegations that Tumbs attacked a man with a steak knife at their residence.
On the morning of Aug. 7, police were dispatched to the apartment, located in the 1700 block of West Pasewalk Avenue, for an apparent stabbing, according to an affidavit. Tumbs and a man had been in an argument over relationship issues, police said.
During the argument, Tumbs allegedly grabbed a steak sauce bottle and hit the man’s head, breaking the bottle. The victim, according to the affidavit, attempted to get away from Tumbs and locked himself in the bathroom of the apartment.
Police said Tumbs at that point wielded a steak knife and forced herself into the bathroom. The victim told police he put his arms up in defense and was stabbed by Tumbs three times. The man was stabbed once each in his upper right arm and forearm and once in his upper left arm, he said.
Soon thereafter the man was able to get out of the apartment and call police, and Tumbs was arrested a short time later.
County Judge Michael Long found probable cause for the arrest and detention of Tumbs and set her bond at $100,000, 10% of which is required for release. Tumbs posted bond and was released from jail two days after her arrest, according to court documents.
If she is convicted, Tumbs would face 1 to 70 years of imprisonment. She is scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The alleged stabbing occurred while Tumbs was out on bond in a separate case in which she is charged with second-offense driving under the influence with a chemical test of .15 grams or more of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, as well as driving under suspension. She had been arrested by a Nebraska state trooper in the early-morning hours of May 9.
Tumbs faces up to 15 months in jail in the DUI case.