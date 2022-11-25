December in Nebraska is an exciting time for many reasons, not the least of which is the Nebraska School Activities Association Unified Bowling State Tournament.
In just two weeks, unified bowling teams from across the state will converge on Lincoln to compete for a state championship. Unified bowling teams are made up of bowlers both with and without intellectual or physical disabilities.
Unified sports are designed to give those with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy extracurricular activities or athletic competition with participants without disabilities. Currently, the NSAA sponsors unified bowling and track and field.
On Monday, the unified bowlers from Norfolk High participated in the Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) tournament in Lincoln and placed fourth. The team will compete in the district tournament on Monday, Nov. 28, in the hopes of earning a return to Lincoln and the state tournament. If history is any indication of future results, the team from Norfolk will be there.
Since the NSAA started unified bowling in 2016, Norfolk’s squad has made five trips to the state tournament and, in 2019, won it all.
Norfolk Public Schools activities director John Erwin explained how the unified team is organized.
“The students on the team who have the intellectual or physical disability are considered the athlete, and the students who do not have the disability are considered the partner,” Erwin said.
According to unified sports guidelines, a student must have an individual instructional program to qualify as an athlete for the team, Erwin said.
Both athletes and partners can bowl during a given bowling match. There are five designated as team members, three of which can bowl and with two being substitutes. According to NSAA rules, there must be at least one athlete in any given rotation of three bowlers, Erwin said.
During the match, the athlete must bowl frames one, four, seven and 10, while partners bowl the remaining frames.
Erwin said programs like unified bowling are critical for increasing involvement for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular events.
Among the many benefits of unified sports to the intellectually or physically disabled students are increased social inclusion, a reduction in bullying and an overall improvement in health in fitness among participants. According to NSAA documentation, 74% of unified team partners report positive social interactions with athletes outside of team events or competitions.
NPS unified bowling team coach Katie Uttecht said this year’s team is on track for another successful run at state.
“So far this year, we’ve been doing pretty good. We’ve been second in a couple of tournaments and first in a few tournaments,” Uttecht said. “We placed fourth in the HAC tournament, which is really good.”
Just last week, the Norfolk unified team members who will compete in the district tournament were announced. Members of the team who are athletes are Calen Mefford and Nolan McDonald. Team partners are Tyler Yagow, Rashelle Thompson and Kellen Liewer.
Uttecht attributed a lot of the success of the Norfolk team to the fact that many of the bowlers participate in league bowling and also because many of them have been bowling since they were small children. She also said that King’s Lanes in Norfolk has been instrumental in supporting the kids and providing a place for them to practice and learn.
Uttecht added that the unified team programs are important as a means of getting kids involved in sports and with each other.
“It means a lot for everyone getting involved,” Uttecht said. “The partners and athletes that we have are really great kids. I think they learn a lot from each other.”