It’s the beginning of summer break for Norfolk High School students.
And what should have been a relaxing time for many teenagers has been darkened by the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Like many across the nation, some Norfolk students have the tragedy in the forefront of their minds.
Layla Hernandez, a senior-to-be at Norfolk High School, said she feels heartbroken and angered by the school shooting.
“My heart aches for all the students and teachers that were hurt and ultimately killed at the elementary school,” Hernandez said. “Schools are a place in which children should be safe and protected, but it is evident that this was not the case. The victims in the shooting had their lives taken away and, unfortunately, that is something they can never get back.”
Hernandez said the school shooting has affected the way she thinks about school. She wonders if the precautions that her school has put in place are enough to protect all the students and staff.
Plus, she worries for her younger brother.
“Most of the recent school shootings have been at schools with younger children,” Hernandez said. “It is scary to think about, and truly something that one does not want to have to worry about, either, but it seems as if no one is truly safe from these harms.”
Another Norfolk High School senior, Noah Janke, also described the recent school shooting as a scary situation.
“I think it shows once again like all school shootings do, that it can really happen anywhere,” Janke said. “And it can happen in a small town (or) in a big city.”
Janke said his mental state hasn’t particularly been affected by the recent school shooting, mainly because he’s known for a while that school shootings are happening.
“School shootings have been a threat across the nation for a long time,” Janke said. “This situation has not really changed my stance on it. ... I’ve known about the danger.”
Norfolk High School students will return to school this August, and for some it also brings mixed emotions. Some teenagers may feel protected in school, while others might be questioning their safety.
"It’s a rather odd feeling,” Hernandez said. “These shootings almost seem surreal, and realizing that this can happen anywhere is the hardest part to process. I think to myself that a situation like what happened in Uvalde can never happen here, but that is exactly what the parents of the children thought as they were dropping them off at school for unknowingly the last time.”
Tania Vitales, another senior from Norfolk High School, also mentioned the constant fear of school shootings.
She said it’s made her question her safety in school.
“If I'm being honest, I believe that after this summer is over and I return to the high school for my senior year, I will hold the fact that a school shooting in my school and any school is always possible,” Vitales said.