The spirit of Mexican folklore will dominate downtown Norfolk on Friday during the annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations, slated to begin at 5 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. at River Point Square in downtown Norfolk.
Friday’s observance will be outfitted with a new beer garden, informational booths managed by local businesses and a traditional dance routine for the first time in the event’s history. But there is more to this celebration of heritage than beer, mariachi bands and wild parties.
Celebrations of Cinco de Mayo — a holiday that commemorates a difficult era of Mexican history — began in 1863 after Mexican forces defeated French invaders in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The conflict between the two countries began in the year prior after Mexican President Benito Juárez suspended the nation’s foreign debt payments. Napoleon III responded by sending French troops to invade.
Mayra Mendoza, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s minority outreach coordinator and organizer of the upcoming event, underlined the importance of maintaining ties to traditions.
“This is my second year facilitating Cinco de Mayo presentations at schools, and one of the questions I often get asked is why is this celebration more important here in the United States than in Mexico?” she shared.
“To me, this celebration is important because it allows us to continue Mexican traditions. By having safe spaces to celebrate culture, we can all experience a bit of Mexican culture though food, music, traditional games and crafts.”
Past iterations of Cinco de Mayo usually attracted about 200 visitors, but with the change of setting to downtown Norfolk, Mendoza is expecting the event to balloon in attendees.
“Because of the change in location to downtown Norfolk, we’re expecting at least 400 attendees,” she said.
The infusion of a younger blood — which includes a matchup between the Hispanic Youth Committee and students from Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk High, Norfolk Junior High, Norfolk Middle School and local elementary schools — proved to be beneficial in the creation of this week’s festivities, according to Mendoza.
“We always wanted to see participation from Hispanic youth and to hear their input when planning these community events. I believe partnership with the (Norfolk High) Spanish club has allowed us to reach out to more youth because they are great advocates who are proud to represent and celebrate their culture and heritage. We currently have about 30 student volunteers that are working on decorations, dance rehearsals and promotion for the event,” she said.
Norfolk High’s Spanish club — lead by NHS Spanish teacher Esmeralda Martinez — advertised, garnished and rehearsed dance routines native to the tequila powerhouse for this week’s festivities.
“(Spanish club students) will perform two Mexican folk dances from the states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco. El Son de La Negra originated from Tepic, Nayarit, and later adapted in the state of Jalisco. El Sauce y La Palma originated from the State of Sinaloa,” Martinez said.
She also shared how Spanish club members enjoyed being a part of the planning.
“They’ve put work and time into preparation for the event. They want to do an excellent job because it represents their culture and heritage; also, they want to represent their school well,” she said.
Here are all the scheduled events according to an itinerary provided to the Daily News.
— 5:15-5:30 p.m. — The Hispanic Youth Committee will perform a cultural folklore dance.
— 5:30-6 p.m. — The Señorita Cinco de Mayo Pageant will begin with participant introductions.
— 6-6:30 p.m. — A cultural dance is planned.
— 6:30-7:30 p.m. — The Mariachi Feminil Techalitian USA will perform.
7:30-8 p.m. — Another cultural dance, “Danza de los Tiacololeros,” is expected.
8-8:30 p.m. — Winners from the Señorita Cinco de Mayo will be announced.
8:30-11 p.m. — Dancing will a live DJ.
The itinerary also listed kids activities, face painting and Mexican bingo as pastimes to be featured.
“We invite the community to come enjoy an evening filled with fun activities, great performances, delicious food and great music. … And don’t forget about margaritas and micheladas,” Mendoza said.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo does not require an admission fee nor any prior registration.