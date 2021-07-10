MADISON — Spectators at Madison County Fair’s horse show were treated to a surprise Friday morning when two miniature horses emerged from the rodeo gates in the midst of their tall, brawny competitors.
Woody and Buzz, much like the movie characters, might have been smaller, but they were just as spunky as the other horses as their owners led them through patterns in the arena.
Norfolk natives Delanie and Kamden Showalter competed alongside regular-sized horses in events like showmanship, ranch pleasure, barrels and poles and western riding on Thursday and Friday. It was 9-year-old Delanie’s first time and Kamden’s fourth showing at the Madison County Fair as 4-H members.
Kamden said they both loved showing their miniature horses, even if they were the only one of their breed out in the arena.
“For showmanship, it’s easier if you’re showing a pony, but if you’re doing speed events like barrels, you’re going to want a bigger horse,” Kamden said. He also has another horse — not miniature — to compete with at the fair.
Delanie said she liked how far she’s come since she first started practicing for the county fair. Over the months, she’s learned how to neck-rein, lope and trot.
“During the poles (event), he tried bucking me off, but I rode the pattern and stayed on and finished,” she said.
The siblings first got Woody and Buzz about six years ago, said their mother, Jennifer Showalter. Their grandparents bought the two horses from Winter, South Dakota, as part of a wild herd of miniature horses.
“They had never been touched until the day we got them,” said Sandy Krantz, Kamden and Delanie’s grandmother.
Dick Krantz, the siblings’ grandfather, said it took a team to gentle the pair, but after two years, they were ready to be worked by Delanie and Kamden to eventually be shown in the Madison County Fair.
“We didn’t know how they would work, but they’ve come a long way,” Dick Krantz said.
Kamden said he and his sister started preparing Woody and Buzz for the fair by practicing events with them one to two times a week. They eventually increased to four to five times a week as the fair approached.
The two miniature horses were one of about 200 horse entries at the county fair, said Sarah Polacek, 4-H extension associate. Youths all around Northeast Nebraska flocked to the rodeo arena to compete within senior, intermediate or junior divisions for several competitions.
Polacek said there were more than 1,000 animals entered in the fair’s various livestock and pet shows, which have been attracting a lot of visitors from the area who couldn’t watch last summer because of the pandemic.
“Last year, we had all visitors come either by invitation or tickets, so we could monitor capacity,” she said. “But this year, everyone was excited to be out and around and to be able to watch the shows. Everyone is just happy to have a more typical fair.”
4-H and FFA livestock shows continue for one more day on Saturday with a beef show and poultry show in the morning.
Friday’s events were the last at the county fair for Delanie and Kamden, but the cycle of practicing will start all over again as they prepare for 2022 competitions.
Kamden said his favorite part of the fair season has been bonding with his horse, Buzz, no matter how difficult the workload was.
“It is hard preparing and then going to the fair,” Kamden said. “You really want to take that hard work you did and put it all into the competition.”