If ever there was a candidate who seems to have the right experience to be in charge of Norfolk’s snow operations, it likely would be Will Elwell.
Elwell grew up in Nebraska and spent the past 25 years working in Minnesota, most recently being charge of helping to clear the streets in Scott County. The large county is on the southwestern edge of the Twin Cities and includes the city of Shakopee, which features a horse racing track and large amusement park.
Elwell was introduced to the Norfolk City Council on Monday and answered questions from councilmen. He began working for the City of Norfolk in November.
Elwell said he grew up in Nebraska. He took the Norfolk job in part to get back to Nebraska and live closer to family in York, he said.
Elwell last served as the operations supervisor in Scott County in Minnesota, which included 750 lane miles to take care of, including snow removal and maintenance.
Norfolk has about 489 lane miles and 75 miles of alleys that the city clears. Minnesota also is known for snow, ice and cold.
Elwell told council members that he would have 22 to 24 snow plows and trucks removing snow in Scott County, depending on the storm. He said there were times drivers would put in 16-hour days.
Elwell said in reviewing and updating Norfolk’s snow plan, he was a little surprised the city’s average salt usage over the past 10 years has been about 525 tons of salt.
“You don’t use much salt,” he said.
Minnesota is a different environment, but in a “normal season,” they would use 10,000 tons of salt, he said.
There are places where salt is needed, and place where both sand and salt are needed. It is questionable sometimes if sand alone does much good after an hour or so, especially if there is a lot of traffic and it is cold, he said.
Norfolk has 22 street and fleet personnel. It has 13 plow trucks, four loaders with pushers or blades, two pickups with plows for alleys and one truck just for salting and brine.
His main goal includes trying to get out when the snow starts, especially if it is expected to be significant, he said.
“It’s key to be there early,” Elwell said, “to stop some of that compaction and get that snow off.”
That includes sometimes having midafternoon starts to get people home after work or beginning at 2 a.m. so people can get to work, he said.
“I’m excited to be here in Norfolk,” he said.
Elwell succeeded Mark Miller, who retired after 44 years of service with the city.
Mayor Josh Moenning said Norfolk is excited to have Elwell.
“We will maintain hope that we never see as much snow here as you did in Minnesota,” Moenning said.