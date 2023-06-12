Rain in the forecast didn’t discourage Nebraskans from attending a festival that has been a year in the making.
Rather than the usual Skyview Park venue, Norfolk’s annual Christian Cross Festival relocated Saturday’s event to Our Savior Lutheran Church on West Omaha Avenue because of expected rain and thunderstorms for Saturday night.
The festival was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. but was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Church doors opened to guests an hour early.
The music festival, held every year by the Christian Cross nonprofit, is meant to bring together Christians and non-Christians who are seeking faith-based entertainment and company for a night filled with live performances, food, fun and prayer.
A handful of food trucks along with tables and chairs lined the outside front of the church for patrons to enjoy.
Inside the church, guests were able to find concessions, a coffee bar, a “prayer tent,” this year’s festival T-shirt for sale and a large concert room with speakers and live music.
“This festival is the best thing to happen to Norfolk,” Christian Cross Festival team member Tammy Harvey said. “I’ve met some of my best friends here.”
The Christian Cross Festival organization is nondenominational, so anyone’s prayer is welcome at the festival, Harvey said.
Although she mentioned the event being free likely playing a big part in attendance numbers, Harvey said it’s difficult to keep track of just how many people attend. Because it’s scheduled to be an all-afternoon and all-evening event, people often come and go throughout the festival. However, she noted there were likely fewer people in attendance this year because of the venue move.
The festival’s arguably biggest draw is the lineup of well-known Christian musical performers. This year’s program included KJ-52, Stars Go Dim, Jordan St. Cyr, Tasha Layton and Unspoken.
Phil Callaway donned the stage before the last musical performance to combine comedic anecdotes and faith-based messages in a speech that drew in all age groups.
“Our world is filled with negativity ... if we can’t laugh, what will we do?” Callaway said after explaining to the audience why he uses comedy to spread his message.
Away from the often-loud performances, in an isolated corridor, the Ramsay family looked over the “kids’ corner.”
Kayla Ramsay, her husband and three kids offered children some of their own entertainment through stickers, tattoos, games and trinkets to take home.
“We want to make the event as magical as possible for them,” Ramsay said as she greeted children and helped them apply temporary tattoos.
The Ramsays live in Norfolk and have helped with the kids’ corner every year for the past few years.
Christian Cross Festival board member Jeff Borer served as this year’s prayer tent coordinator.
Most years, the event features a large, covered area set up with chairs that patrons can visit if they’d like a quiet place or are looking for someone to talk or pray with.
This year, the prayer tent was held in a large corner room, away from any noise, with plenty of groups of chairs so people could have an isolated place to pray with one another.
Upon entering the room, a large table was set up with numerous pamphlets and business cards with religious resources and numbers to call.
Borer handed out several cards with his personal number on them for visitors to use in case they ever needed advice, prayer or just someone to talk to.
Keith and Chris Baumfalk, a couple from Grand Island, volunteered in the prayer tent to sit with anyone seeking company or prayer. They began participating in the prayer tent five years ago and travel to Norfolk every summer for the event.
“Once we started coming, we just fell in love with it,” Chris said of the festival. “We’ve met some awesome people, too.”
The Baumfalks are members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), an international nonprofit aimed at bringing Christianity to the motorcycling community. The organization was founded in 1975 and has a chapter in Norfolk.
CMA has formed connections with several well-known motorcycle clubs, including Hell’s Angels and The Outlaws.
“It gives you a foothold to interact with people you wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to interact with,” Chris Baumfalk said.
Grand Island is a hub for sex-trafficking cases in Nebraska, and the Baumfalks have used their CMA connections several times to connect survivors with individuals who provide them with safe transportation and housing as they transition back into their lives.
At the end of the day, the couple want to bring resources to people, religious or not.
“A lot of people live in fear of the unknown,” Keith Baumfalk said, “so we just want to give them some hope in what can feel like a hopeless world.”
Throughout the night, the Baumfalks sat patiently together outside the corner-room prayer tent, smiling and proudly displaying their CMA shirts that read, “Need prayer? Here if you need us.”