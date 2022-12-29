The Norfolk Police Division swore in its newest officer on Wednesday amid a time when hiring law enforcement officers has become increasingly difficult for agencies across the country, including in Madison County.
Michael Moser, who recently completed a lengthy application process, a six-week in-house training program and physical and psychological evaluations, was sworn in by Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller at the city council chambers Wednesday night.
Moser will begin a 16-week training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island on Monday before he starts patrolling in Norfolk.
Additionally, Josh Bauermeister — who has been with the department for more than 18 years — and Ben McBride — with the department for 27-plus years — were sworn in as lieutenant and sergeant, respectively. Bauermeister and McBride were among a number of officers who were promoted earlier this year.
Miller detailed the grueling, thorough process new officers undergo before they are sworn in.
The process includes a thorough background check, a physical agility test, a written test, an interview with the Civil Service Commission and 240 hours of tactical and classroom training run by the police division.
Moser has trained in defense tactics, weapons use, ethics and more. Further, new officers must pass a polygraph test.
Once Moser completes the 16-week training program in Grand Island, he will return to Norfolk and spend three months doing field training, where he will ride along with trained officers and observe the trained officers and assist with patrol duties.
Once those three months are complete, Moser himself will man the patrol vehicle for three months with an officer alongside him.
Miller said four candidates applied to serve on the department, but Moser was the only one to be sworn in as an officer, something the police chief said is a testament to the quality of people who work at the Norfolk Police Division.
“We only take the best,” Miller said. “And if you talk to any of our police officers, if you've met our police officers, you see that in law enforcement. We only take the best, we put them through a lot to get him to this point.”
BAUERMEISTER has served a number of roles within the department, including as a patrol officer, detective, lead forensics investigator for electronics, SWAT Team commander, drone pilot and officer safety instructor, among other responsibilities.
In 2018, Miller said, Bauermeister conducted a traffic stop in which more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and THC vaping equipment were seized. Multiple people were subsequently arrested and convicted.
McBRIDE has served as a patrol officer, detective and hostage negotiator, is on the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force and is certified as a master police officer.
Miller said McBride successfully identified the Barefoot Bandit, a former fugitive who went on a cross-country crime spree in which he stole numerous vehicles and airplanes. The Norfolk Police Division was one of only a handful of agencies to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, Miller said, largely because of McBride’s work on the case.
McBride also worked on a recent case involving the alleged illegal abortion of a baby and subsequent burial of the child’s remains, a case that has gained national attention. McBride and others within the department have received death threats during their investigation of the case, Miller said, a sobering reminder of the toll that police work can take on officers and their families.
Miller added that officers endure many highs and lows on a routine basis. One of the great joys, though, is nights like Wednesday when new and veteran officers alike are recognized for their accomplishments, he said.
“This is one of the greatest things that we get to do as an administrative team,” Miller said, “to welcome new police officers, as well as recognize officers who are expanding in their career and getting promoted in law enforcement. … And these men, along with other men and women in our department, have stood up to face that challenge, as difficult as it is.”
Other officers recently promoted to lieutenant include Richard Frank, Fred Roskens and Brian Tighe. Jason Witzel was recently elevated from corporal to sergeant.
“These gentlemen have already had very successful careers,” Miller said. “And as we go through this promotion process — and we recognize them — I'm honored to be part of this ceremony tonight to recognize them for their efforts and see what they do as they lead their shifts and their officers into the future.”