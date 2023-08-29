MADISON — A Norfolk man could face up to a 3-year prison sentence after he was convicted on Monday of a pair of crimes relating to a drunken May incident.
Daniel Vinson, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid.
The threats charge against Vinson was reduced as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors will recommend a county jail term at sentencing, which was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.
On May 31, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of West Madison Avenue for a report that a man inside the house had threatened another.
Outside the residence, the 21-year-old victim told police that Vinson picked up a phone charging cord and threatened to choke him with it. Vinson had been living with the victim and the victim’s mother since January.
Inside, police had contact with Vinson, who was under the influence of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.
The victim’s mother told an officer that Vinson had been in possession of the cord and that he and the victim were arguing over the cord.
The officer went back outside to talk to the victim, at which point he heard yelling from inside. The victim’s mother then came outside and told the officer that Vinson had said, “I’m going to kick your son’s (expletive).”
The officer went back inside to visit with Vinson and placed him under arrest.
Once a handcuffed Vinson was inside a patrol vehicle, an officer was attempting to remove a necklace Vinson was wearing when Vinson turned his head and licked the officer’s hand.
Vinson had been incarcerated since his May 31 arrest. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked District Judge James Kube to reduce Vinson’s bail from $20,000 to $5,000.
Vinson drank alcohol heavily on the night he was arrested, Hartner said, and he’d hoped to receive treatment before being sentenced.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, objected, citing no evidence that a bed for Vinson was available at a treatment facility.
Kube reduced Vinson’s bail to 10% of $10,000.
Others appeared on the following charges:
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Patrick J. Cowling, 41, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
First-degree sexual assault
— Dion M. Hood, 32, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of PCP, possession of ecstasy
— Adeyemi O. Aboyade-Cole, 34, Douglas County Corrections, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Chelsea L. Carman, 28, Oakdale, failed to appear. A warrant was not immediately ordered to be issued for her arrest.
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Kevin J. Beard Jr., 20, Meadow Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Jazz M. Buttaro, 35, Columbus, tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Buttaro’s bail and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Lisa A. Christiansen, 57, 1208 W. Madison Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Melissa A. Divis, 42, 1307 Hendricks St., pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Norfolk, pleaded guilty.
— Chad E. Sholes, 31, Madison County Jail, had a suppression hearing scheduled for September.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 20, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of cocaine
— Carlos Figueroa-Lara, 25, 1223 Taylor Ave., tested positive for THC.
Attempted possession of a forged instrument, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Driving during revocation
— Joshua L. Johnson, 40, Wisner, pleaded guilty.
— Samuel T. Vice, 35, Genoa, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree assault
— Lindsay M. Johnson, 39, transient, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree assault on an officer — two counts, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstructing a police officer
— Jordan J. Knievel, 22, Neligh, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more)
— Travis D. Mace, 37, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense
— Jesse M. Prather, 34, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. A preliminary hearing in his third-offense theft case was scheduled for September.
Terroristic threats — three counts, first-degree false imprisonment — two counts, possession of a destructive device, possession of methamphetamine, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with a witness
— Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, 37, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Annetta D. Reynolds, 34, Coleridge, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Alberto Rodriguez, 53, Madison County Jail, had his case continued pending the appointment of a special prosecutor.
Burglary, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — three counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more) — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Brody D. Unger, 33, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of fentanyl — two counts, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of driving under the influence — fourth offense, possession of methamphetamine
— Justin L. Zohner, 43, 83525 550th Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Probation violation on the convictions of possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam
— Estevan Sanchez, 21, 906 S. 13th Place, admitted to violating his probation.