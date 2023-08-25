A man who is jailed in Madison County on Stanton County charges has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting a deputy at the jail.
Zachary Price, 37, was charged on Tuesday with third-degree assault on an officer, a felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
On Monday, Price, according to an arrest affidavit, was being escorted by two Madison County sheriff’s deputies from one jail pod to another for violating rules.
As Price neared his new pod, he punched a door before aggressively turning toward one of the deputies. Price then allegedly punched the left side of the deputy’s face with his right hand.
While the deputies attempted to gain control of Price, he repeatedly punched the same deputy in the face and head, according to the affidavit. He eventually was restrained and taken to the ground.
Additional deputies assisted with escorting Price to his new pod.
Monday’s incident came two weeks after Price was ordered by District Judge James Kube in Stanton County to serve 60 days in jail for contempt of court.
Price, who is being housed at the Madison jail on alleged probation violations in two Stanton County cases, appeared before Kube through Zoom from the jail on Aug. 7.
After Price denied violating his probation, his attorney, Brad Ewalt, asked Kube to set personal recognizance bonds in each of Price’s theft and possession of methamphetamine cases. Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli asked the judge to set bail at $2,000 in each case.
Kube declined to set personal recognizance bonds for Price, setting Price off.
Price made several explicit comments toward Kube. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Price used excessive profanity and had to be removed from the video hearing by Madison County deputies.
The judge sentenced Price to 60 days in jail for contempt — 30 days for each case.
In April, Kube sentenced Price to 24 months of probation, although Price had faced up to a 3-year prison sentence.
In May, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Price’s probation after a probation officer reported that Price had failed to show up for drug testing eight times and also tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
The probation officer also alleged that Price failed to complete a scheduled substance use evaluation and did not complete any specialized programming he’d been required to participate in.
“The defendant is actively avoiding supervision at this time.” the probation officer alleged. “Phone calls, text messages, attempted voicemails, home visits and communication with family have been attempted to locate, contact and communicate with the defendant.”
If it is determined by Kube that Price did violate his probation, the judge can revoke his probation and sentence him under the same range of penalties that were available in April.
His convictions for which he was sentenced in April date to August 2022, when Stanton County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle north of Stanton. Price was found to be in possession of meth, and he and a second man were arrested.
About a month later, a Stanton County deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. An investigation led authorities to Price, who admitted to taking the vehicle and selling it for scrap. Price initially was charged with felony theft, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in February.
Price’s legal troubles have persisted during the past year.
He is awaiting sentencing on a misdemeanor theft charge in Madison County, and he was sentenced in July in Stanton County Court to 90 days in jail for obstructing a police officer.
Price is scheduled to appear before Kube again in Stanton County District Court on Monday, Sept. 11. He will make an initial court appearance on his assault charge in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.