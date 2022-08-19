MADISON — Jordan Schaller has taken several steps to address his substance abuse addiction and said at his sentencing hearing on Thursday that he wanted to show he would be a qualified candidate for probation.
District Judge James Kube commended the 30-year-old Norfolk man for taking his addiction seriously. But the judge said Schaller needed to be held responsible for the harm he caused a 5-year-old boy — exposing the child to high amounts of methamphetamine and THC.
As such, Kube sentenced Schaller to 1 year in prison for felony child abuse, a charge that Schaller pleaded guilty to in May.
On Nov. 15, 2021, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services child abuse hotline received a report that Schaller was using drugs regularly around the 5-year-old, according to an affidavit.
Three days later, a Norfolk police detective and a representative from Child Protective Services spoke with Schaller at his Norfolk residence. Schaller did not deny having used meth in the past but would not say when he last used the drug.
Schaller denied using any drugs around the child, but the detective asked Schaller for permission to test the child’s hair follicles to show that the boy was not exposed to drugs. Schaller initially shied away from the idea of testing the boy’s and his own hair follicles, but he agreed to the tests a couple of weeks later.
The child’s hair follicles were positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabinoids.
The results indicated that the boy had 3,569 picograms of meth per 1 milligram of hair. The confirmation cutoff for meth is 100 picograms per 1 milligram of hair, so the meth presence in the boy’s hair was 35 times higher than the cutoff rate.
The confirmation cutoff for amphetamine also is 100 picograms per 1 milligram, and the boy’s hair follicle contained 157 picograms per 1 milligram.
Further, the test revealed that the boy had 294 picograms of cannabinoids per 1 milligram of hair. The cutoff rate is 40 pg/mg.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, told Kube that the high quantity of drugs the boy was exposed to is a cause for concern.
“That is a lot of drugs in the system of a young child,” Kiernan said. “I have no idea what kind of long-term damage that exposure can cause.”
The deputy county attorney said reports indicate that Schaller tried deflecting the blame for the boy’s exposure to drugs and had argued that other people also were using drugs around the child and should have been charged.
“There’s no sense of regret for the danger or damage he caused here,” Kiernan said of Schaller. “The state would strongly disagree that he was unjustly charged.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Schaller had sought residential substance abuse treatment, attended meetings and “took big steps to make it so this situation is one (the 5-year-old boy) won't find himself in again.”
Schaller had struggled with substance abuse since he was a teenager, Hartner said, and the death of a family member a few years ago had been something difficult for Schaller to handle.
Schaller told Kube that he realized he was making a mistake and wanted to take responsibility for what he did.
“I’m the one who had the say of who and what have been in my house,” he said.
Kube told Schaller that, while his actions to remain sober were laudable, they didn’t change what happened.
“What you did in terms of going to (residential treatment) and what you're doing with regard to your addiction doesn't really account for what you've done to (the victim),” the judge said. “Normally, when I’m faced with someone who has a possession charge or an addiction issue, I place those folks on probation because I want them to get a hold of their lives and be the person they want to be.
“What you're convicted of is child abuse.”
Kube told Schaller that he didn’t want to take away the fact that Schaller was working hard to improve himself, but “there does have to be some responsibility for what you’ve done to this child.”
With good behavior, Schaller must serve 6 months less credit for 25 days served before he is eligible for mandatory release. Kube also sentenced Schaller to 18 months’ postrelease supervision, plus 60 days in prison for attempted failure to appear, which was ordered to be served at the same time as the child-abuse sentence.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Assault of a pregnant woman by mutual consent
— Annika C. Simonson, 19, Madison, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Nabrasnik M. Williams, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Probation violation for theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 28, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone — two counts
— Joyce Richardson, 74, 223 W. Monroe Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Colin McConnell-Vontz, 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Attempted terroristic threats
— Calvin C. Wright, 35, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.