MADISON — A Norfolk man who briefly escaped custody last March pleaded guilty Friday to three charges, which had been amended from four charges.
Rashid D. Perry, 23, 304 N. 12th St., pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault — second offense, escape and obstructing a police officer. The three charges were from two different incidents.
He appeared with Chelsey Hartner of the Madison County Public Defender’s Office and had a charge of resisting arrest dropped.
On March 3, Perry had appeared for a pre-trial hearing on a charge of second-offense third-degree domestic assault.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, told District Judge Mark Johnson that Perry was alleged to have got into an argument with a neighbor after an intimate encounter.
The neighbor stated that Perry pushed her to the ground and caused minor injuries, Kiernan said.
Then on March 3, Perry had tested positive for a banned substance while he was in court to consider his bond. After having his bond revoked, Perry became sick.
A deputy began escorting Perry out of the courtroom, but Perry became sick, then bolted out of the courthouse, Kiernan said.
Perry was able to flag down a vehicle in the parking lot and left. When the driver discovered Perry was a defendant and law enforcement officers stopped the car, Perry jumped out and law enforcement tackled him after he ran across Highway 81, Kiernan said.
Judge Johnson asked Perry if that basically was what happened.
“Yes, your honor,” Perry said.
He will be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.