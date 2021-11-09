MADISON — A 27-year-old Norfolk man who was charged last month with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child appeared in Madison County Court on Monday.
Martin Larios-Ramos appeared before Judge Ross Stoffer without an attorney on Monday. He faces two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and is in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond, 10% of which is required for release.
A warrant was issued for Martin Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8 after three girls told police separately that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all age 11 or younger when the purported assaults began.
According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the girls told police she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at his residence numerous times.
She also told police that Larios-Ramos would touch her on the outside of her clothes and, occasionally, the inside of her clothes.
Larios-Ramos also allegedly exposed himself to the girl at least three times, according to police reports.
The alleged victim also recounted an incident at a residence separate from the other alleged incidents in which Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room, the girl said.
The purported victim told police that she believed the alleged abuse started when she was 8 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.
A second girl also reported being touched by Larios-Ramos. She said Larios-Ramos would take a blanket off of her and start touching her legs while she was sleeping. According to the affidavit, she woke up before the incident went any further.
A third girl reported that she was repeatedly molested by Larios-Ramos at his Norfolk residence. She also disclosed that there were times when Larios-Ramos also had touched her chest area.
According to police, each of the victims said Larios-Ramos would approach them while they were sleeping, pull the blankets back and touch their legs.
Larios-Ramos was arrested on Oct. 13, five days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the affidavit, a woman who lived with Larios-Ramos said she inquired about the allegations over text message in early October, but Larios-Ramos never replied. The woman said Larios-Ramos’ belongings had been removed from the residence the next day while she was at work and that he did not return home after the belongings had been removed.
At an initial court hearing in October, Larios-Ramos requested a continuance so that he could hire an attorney. Larios-Ramos still hadn’t hired a lawyer before his court hearing Monday, so Stoffer appointed the Madison County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Both of the sexual assault charges filed against Larios-Ramos are Class 3A felonies, which carry a maximum punishment of three years in prison.
The 27-year-old asked Stoffer for a bond reduction on Monday, but the judge continued Larios-Ramos’ bond at $250,000 and told him to confer with an attorney before further discussing his bond.
Larios-Ramos is scheduled to appear in county court next on Monday, Dec. 13.