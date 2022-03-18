MADISON — A Norfolk man who was convicted of soliciting the prostitution of a minor in January was sentenced in district court on Thursday to jail and a probation term to follow.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 25-year-old Dustin Andersen to 45 days in jail and 18 months’ probation, plus 45 days of waivable jail time that was ordered to be completed before Andersen’s probation term ends.
Andersen was initially charged in May 2021 after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office forwarded Madison County information it had obtained on Andersen. It was discovered through a larger investigation that Andersen had made arrangements with a 16- or 17-year-old girl for sex.
Andersen had met a girl from the Omaha area online in September 2020 and arranged for her to drive to Norfolk, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Andersen said in court that the girl told him she was 20 or 21 years old, so he thought that arranging for sex would be OK. Once he met the girl, Andersen said, she looked older than her actual age.
Kube asked Andersen if he asked the girl what her age was once the two met, and Andersen said he did.
“That tells me that you had a question about her age since you asked about it,” Kube said. “You just got done telling me that she looked like an adult to you, and if that’s the case, then I don’t even know why you asked for her age.”
Andersen explained that he asked the girl for her age for “peace of mind.”
In exchange for sex, Andersen agreed to pay the girl $250. Kube asked him why he felt the need to meet someone online and arrange for sex.
“You’re not an unattractive person. What makes you think you have to go online to have this happen or that you can’t ask somebody out and get in a dating relationship and take it from there?” Kube asked.
Andersen said insecurities were his reason for making the approach he did. The Norfolk man also said he didn’t have a sound upbringing or the best role models in his life.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended probation for Andersen, a veteran of the U.S. Army, as part of the January plea agreement.
“Obviously, the state does not condone, in any way, prostitution or sex trafficking minors,” Kiernan said. “In this particular case, the county attorney (Joe Smith) looked at the defendant's history, as well as his military service and his age.
“While there is always harm done in a situation like this, there was no physical harm to the victim. … For those reasons, the county attorney has agreed to recommend a term of probation.”
Brad Montag, Andersen’s attorney, asked Kube to follow the recommendation for probation. Andersen is living an accomplished life with a good job and had been in the process of purchasing a home, Montag said.
The defense attorney called Andersen’s actions “a stupid mistake” and said that Andersen hasn’t had many people to look to for direction in his life.
“He hasn’t made the best decisions all the time,” Montag said. “I think some of that comes from being young, some of that comes from not having good role models and people to look up to. Joining the military was a good decision, purchasing his own home was a good decision. He’s got a lot of good things going for himself.”
Montag said there was never any indication in any reports that Andersen was seeking a minor, nor was there any indication by the girl’s physical appearance that she was a minor.
Kube said there’s likely an unfortunate reality that much solicitation of minors goes undetected because of people’s ability to conceal it on electronic devices. Regardless of how the solicitation is done, the judge said, it’s not acceptable.
“You were a member of the armed forces in this country, and that comes with a certain honor and integrity,” he said. “When something like this comes along, I’m not happy about it, especially given the fact that this person was young.”
Kube said, though, that probation would help provide Andersen with services from which he could benefit.
In the Madison County Jail, defendants don’t receive any credit for “good time” served during the first 15 days of their sentence. After 15 days, they receive an additional day of credit for each day they don’t lose any good time.
Provided those rules, Andersen would spend 30 days in the county jail.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for various types of hearings Thursday on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Mark W. Bower, 31, Humphrey, pleaded not guilty.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Michael L. Byrnes, 41, North Bend, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol, driving under suspension
— Justis J. Calkins, 24, 302 Trailridge Road, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear, attempted failure to appear
— Hunter J. Halsey, 25, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. He is scheduled to be sentenced on all three charges on Friday, April 15.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rachael Lambley, 23, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
— Charles J. Simons, 45, Meadow Grove, pleaded not guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Nicklas Meis, 33, 424 Hastings Ave., pleaded guilty.
Possession of cocaine
— Pedro Nolasco, 24, 118 Adams Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Derek R. Pedroza, 34, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. His bond was set at 10% of $25,000.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Intentional child abuse
— Jordan A. Schaller, 30, 813 Wood St., initially showed up at the courthouse but apparently left after he was told he would need to take a drug test, according to Kiernan. Schaller’s bond was revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, driving during revocation
— Kevin J. Sidlinger, 32, 55048 U.S. Highway 275, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with the intent to deliver, driving under suspension
— Bill L. Gonzales, 42, Madison County Jail, had his request for a bond reduction from $20,000 to $10,000 denied.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest.
— Christopher E. Wood, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Also appearing was 46-year-old Christopher Thompson, who was sentenced last year to 50 to 60 years in prison for the conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Thompson, formerly of Albion, is seeking postconviction relief and is being represented by Brad Ewalt as he appeals his case.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, requested for time for the county attorney’s office to submit a response to Thompson’s filing for postconviction relief.