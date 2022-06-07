MADISON — A Norfolk man convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor was sentenced to prison on Monday in Madison County District Court.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 32-year-old Kyle Walter to 2 years in prison for assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Each of the three convictions stemmed from crimes committed on three different dates.
On Oct. 11, 2020, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the outside of an apartment building in response to reports that a man, later identified as Walter, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was acting strangely.
After visiting with Walter, police asked Walter to leave the apartment property because he didn’t live there and wasn’t visiting anybody. Walter refused to leave the premises, so police physically escorted him off the property and warned him that he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned.
Walter then sat down on a porch outside a building near the apartment complex that he was just escorted away from. Police learned that Walter did not belong on that property, either, so they told him he needed to leave.
The Norfolk man again refused to leave and repeatedly cursed at the officers. At that point, police gave Walter an ultimatum — leave or be arrested. Walter chose the latter.
Police said Walter tried pulling away as he was being handcuffed and told officers to let him go. Once at the Norfolk City Jail, Walter continued to be uncooperative and spewed profanities at police.
Walter posted 10% of a $10,000 bond less than two weeks after his arrest.
On Dec. 3, 2020, police were dispatched to Walter’s residence in response to reports of a possible domestic disturbance.
Upon officers’ arrival at the apartment, a woman gave police consent to enter the residence. On an end table in the apartment, inside a baseball cap police found a glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth.
The pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine, and Walter later admitted that he had used meth about three days earlier. At a hearing this past March in which Walter pleaded guilty to his three charges, he told Johnson that the meth pipe belonged to a friend who had been over the night before.
About 10 months after his arrest on suspicion of meth possession, Walter was apprehended following a domestic incident at his residence.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, a woman told police that Walter was upset because he wanted to drive the couple’s car, but its battery was dead. An argument followed, and Walter grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her into a door.
The woman told law enforcement that her breathing was restricted and she felt “fuzzy” after she was assaulted by Walter. A witness corroborated the victim’s version of events.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said in the strangulation case, Walter and the victim appeared to have at least somewhat reconciled, and that the victim ended up changing her story. The witness’ story, Kiernan said, never changed.
“The court has the probable-cause affidavit, the police reports, the images (of the victim) and all that,” Kiernan said. “This was a serious assault. The victim stated after this happened that she lost the ability to breathe from this assault.”
The deputy county attorney said it didn’t appear that Walter had taken any responsibility for his crimes. Walter also has a lengthy criminal history that “has gotten more serious in the last 5 years,” Kiernan said.
As part of a plea agreement on March 18, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend that Walter serve 20 months in prison for the assault, 12 months for having meth and 6 months for resisting arrest.
Kiernan recommended that the sentences for each of Walter’s convictions run consecutive to each other.
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner said Walter has dealt with severe mental illness for an extended period of time. The 32-year-old also has struggled with addiction from a young age — he started using marijuana when he was 12 years old and meth when he was 13.
Walter tested positive for multiple drugs on several occasions while his case was pending, including a test that came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine on May 20, the day he was originally scheduled to be sentenced.
Hartner said she knew it would be “a big ask” and requested that Johnson place Walter on probation.
“He did express to me he would like to get back into counseling and look into treatment if that’s appropriate,” Hartner said. “It’s been a struggle with sobriety.”
Because Walter’s crimes stem from drug addiction, Hartner said, it would be appropriate to run each of his sentences concurrent to each other, or at the same time.
A tearful Walter, when asked if he would like to speak, told the judge that prison wouldn’t help him. It would be easier to get drugs in prison than in the streets, he said.
“If I get probation, I’ll take advantage of all the classes and be a better father, better man and better husband,” Walter said.
Johnson told Walter there was no evidence that indicated the assault victim induced the commission of the crime and that there wasn’t provocation involved in any of the three crimes. The assault, the judge said, was merely the result of an argument that went badly.
Walter’s rap sheet didn’t bode in his favor, either.
“In 2017, you were placed on probation for 2 years for possession of meth, at which time you participated in programs and entered education,” Johnson said. “Now we have before us a resisting arrest and then a couple of months later, possession of methamphetamine, and then about 10 months after that, the assault by strangulation.
“You have not led a law-abiding life for a substantial period of time before this offense.”
Johnson said he also had a difficult time believing that Walter’s character and attitude were indicative that he wouldn’t commit another crime.
“While the court believes on one level, Mr. Walter, that you desire to remain crime-free, this court has given you numerous opportunities with bond to do just that,” Johnson said. “We’ve repeatedly had violations of bond, and so the court will find that your character and attitude are not such that you’re unlikely to commit another crime.”
Johnson sentenced Walter to 2 years in prison for the assault conviction, 1 year for meth possession and 6 months for resisting arrest. The judge ordered the sentences to be served at the same time. Walter also was ordered to serve 18 months’ postrelease supervision.
If Walter doesn’t lose any good time, he will be required to serve 1 year less credit for 97 days served before he becomes eligible for mandatory release.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Rachael Lambley, 24, Madison County Jail, had her bond set at $10,000 for possession of methamphetamine and $20,000 for failure to appear.
— Zoe B. Rena, 35, Madison County Jail, had a motion to reduce her bond from $10,000 to $5,000 denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, failure to appear
— Jonathan R. Randall, 36, Madison County Jail, had his bond set at $30,000 for possession of meth and driving under suspension and $20,000 for failure to appear.