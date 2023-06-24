MADISON — A Norfolk man who drunkenly stole a vehicle in March at a bar before trying to run from law enforcement will spend close to the next year incarcerated.
Robert Waite, 38, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Friday to 26 months in prison for theft, resisting arrest and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .15%. Waite was given credit for 40 days served in jail and will be eligible for release after serving about 11½ more months.
Waite’s sentence includes 18 months for theft, 6 months for resisting arrest and 2 months for driving drunk.
About 1:30 a.m. on March 4, a Nebraska state trooper was patrolling eastbound on Omaha Avenue near Sixth Street in Norfolk when he observed a vehicle with no lights turn south onto Fifth Street. The trooper caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
When the trooper approached the vehicle, Waite opened the driver’s door to exit the vehicle. The trooper attempted to shut the door, but Waite pushed the door open and attempted to flee on foot, shoving the trooper in the process.
The trooper placed Waite under arrest, during which the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Waite, in addition to slurred speech when Waite spoke.
Norfolk police officers who also responded to the scene relayed that the vehicle Waite was driving, a 2008 Pontiac G6, had recently been reported stolen from Jake’s Bar. The driver of the Pontiac, who was about to leave the bar, had started the vehicle to warm it up before going back inside. Waite, who admitted to being “blackout drunk,” saw the Pontiac running and stole it.
Waite told Kube on Friday that he remembers having a couple of beers and an unknown number of shots before using the restroom and blacking out. He doesn’t recall anything that happened after that, he said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Waite’s case, in addition to what he said to Kube, raised concerns, particularly because Waite’s BAC when he was pulled over was above .29 — more than three times the legal limit for driving.
“So the scary part is, he's stealing a car and then driving around with that high level and can't remember a single thing about it,” Kiernan said. “I can only imagine the danger for other citizens, other drivers who would have been out on the road.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Waite has long struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, having first used marijuana with his father when he was 12, alcohol at 13 and methamphetamine when he was 15. Waite has a history of frequently drinking until he gets heavily intoxicated. she said.
But Waite recently found a job that pays well, Hartner said, and he was scheduled to begin intensive outpatient treatment on Monday.
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider a term of probation for Waite, who has a criminal history that includes convictions for burglary, theft, shoplifting, DUI and seven assaults. Waite would continue to work to meet child support obligations, Hartner said, as well as live with his mother, who recently had Waite purchase a new phone that doesn’t have old contacts with whom Waite would engage in criminal activity.
“He's got a bit of a plan in place here,” she said. “He's got some good support right now with his mom.”
Waite apologized for his behavior, adding that he was ready to change.
“Everybody reaches a point in their life where they’re ready to make a change, to change who they are and become better,” Waite said. “I'm tired of being a drug addict, I'm tired of making mistakes, I'm tired of being a disappointment to my family. And I'd really like to be a good father, a good husband. I just want a chance to prove it.”
Kube told Waite that he does have a chance to prove himself, and that he’s old enough to know what’s important in his life.
“What's most important for you is going to be the day that you walk out (of prison),” the judge said. “What are you going to do at that point? What are you going to do with your life? Are you still going to try and change and be that good father and that support person that you want to be? I think you have the ability to do it. It's just whether you can really make that decision and whether you want it badly enough.”
Kube added that Waite is someone whom the rest of society is afraid of.
“You're the type of person that we absolutely hope we don't run into at any time when we’re on the road,” the judge said. “Because if you can't remember what you're doing, then you don't know what you're doing when you're behind the wheel.”
Waite had been scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday but had his hearing moved to Friday after testing positive for THC. Besides his prison sentence, Waite was ordered to spend a year on postrelease supervision and pay a $500 fine and $60 restitution. His driver’s license was revoked for 6 months.
Others appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson for sentencing on the following:
Theft by deception ($501-$1,499)
— Jeffrey R. Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $25,000 restitution, costs.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — second offense
— Michael K. Keck, 36, Ainsworth, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — two counts
— Roger L. Weichman, 52, Newman Grove, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson forfeited Weichman’s bail, remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and continued his sentencing to July.