MADISON — A rap sheet littered with varying crimes ranging from sexual assault, domestic violence and drug possession to burglaries, drunk driving and failed probations didn’t bode in Travis Johnson’s favor at his sentencing on Friday.
Consequently, Johnson was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 50 months in prison for fourth-offense driving under the influence and driving while having his license revoked — 30 months for the former and 20 months for the latter.
Travis Johnson was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on April 6. A Nebraska state trooper had observed Johnson’s vehicle cross the center line and drive onto the shoulder multiple times, according to an affidavit.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop and requested a second trooper to administer a DUI investigation. The trooper conducting the investigation immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from Johnson.
While the trooper was investigating, according to the affidavit, Johnson said, “(expletive) this,” and started running north from the scene. Johnson made it about 25 feet before law enforcement authorities corralled him and placed him under arrest.
Once he was at the Madison County Jail, Johnson submitted to a chemical breath test that yielded a result of .139 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. An open bottle of Fireball whiskey also was found in the vehicle he was driving.
In October, Johnson had a third charge of obstructing a police officer dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend 18 months on the DUI conviction and 6 months for driving during revocation.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked Judge Johnson to run the sentences for each charge one after the other. Kiernan referenced Travis Johnson’s “serious” criminal history, as well as new pending charges he’d picked up.
Further, Kiernan said, a probation officer said Johnson had not been meeting any probation requirements and that he essentially absconded.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Johnson doesn’t deny his criminal history; he knows it’s lengthy. But Johnson has had a significant issue with substance abuse that has negatively affected his life, Hartner said.
“Every time he’s been in trouble, there’s been a substance involved,” she said.
Johnson told Hartner that he had completed intensive outpatient programming and had taken steps to address his addiction.
Hartner asked the judge to follow Kiernan’s sentencing recommendation.
Judge Johnson told Travis Johnson that he threatened serious harm to innocent people on the roadways at a time in which he wasn’t supposed to be driving at all.
“The court finds that you fully understood the threat you presented to the public by driving intoxicated due to the previous number (of DUIs), the numerous convictions and the programming provided to you,” Judge Johnson said.
The judge also fined Travis Johnson $1,000, ordered him to serve 18 months of postrelease supervision and revoked his license on each count for 15 years. He must serve 25 months in prison less credit for five days already served before he becomes eligible for mandatory release.
ALSO SENTENCED by Judge Johnson was 30-year-old Treyvon Jennings of Madison. Jennings was sentenced to 273 days in jail for third-offense DUI and criminal mischief, misdemeanor crimes he pleaded guilty to in October.
In the early-morning hours of March 26, Norfolk police were dispatched to the 200 block of North 13th Street in Norfolk for an accident. A vehicle driven by Jennings had sustained front-end damage and came to rest against the porch of a house.
Jennings initially claimed to be a passenger in the vehicle but shortly thereafter admitted he was the driver. Police observed that Jennings had bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. He had admitted to drinking two beers and a Jack and Coke at a bar about 40 minutes before the accident happened.
A preliminary breath test yielded a result of .197, nearly 2½ times the legal limit for driving.
At the police station, Jennings refused to submit to a chemical test of his breath and was mostly uncooperative during the intake process at the jail, police said, breaking the mount of a camera that the police division uses to take mug shots.
Jennings initially was charged with third-offense DUI with a test of more than .15 grams, a felony, but that charge was reduced as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.
Kiernan said Jennings was fortunate to have his charge pleaded down from a felony. The 30-year-old has prior DUI convictions in 2019 and 2020, which the deputy county attorney said established a “clear pattern.”
The maximum sentence on the DUI — a year — would be the appropriate sentence for Jennings, Kiernan said.
Hartner said she didn’t think the maximum sentence was appropriate, that Jennings had stayed sober since his arrest.
“Things are a lot better when he’s not drinking,” Hartner said. “... He’s learned quite a lot.”
Johnson said Jennings’ vehicle was traveling at 70 mph at the time of the collision and that he lied when he said he had been a passenger in the vehicle.
“The sentence needs to afford deterrence and, apparently, the sentences on your two prior DUIs did not,” the judge said.
Jennings’ sentence includes 270 days in jail for the DUI and three days for criminal mischief. He was given credit for two days served. Jennings also was fined $1,000 and had his license revoked for 15 years.