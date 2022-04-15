MADISON — At his sentencing hearing, it appeared as though the flip had switched with Justin Zohner.
He had sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, was 10 months’ sober and started making plans to maintain long-term sobriety. District Judge James Kube acknowledged Zohner’s efforts and even told Zohner that he was proud of him.
But Kube, citing the seriousness of a June 28, 2021, incident in which Zohner drove after getting high off an aerosol duster can, sentenced the Norfolk man to a 2-year prison term.
Zohner and a friend had been hanging out inside Zohner’s vehicle in the parking lot of a local business when they decided to inhale from the aerosol duster can. Zohner explained that he started huffing aerosol after a few acquaintances told them that it was an easy way to get high while also avoiding positive drug tests.
After huffing the aerosol, Zohner decided to drive away. He knew that aerosol could be dangerous, he said, but he didn’t know he could be dangerous on the road.
Shortly after Zohner started driving, police received a call that a vehicle had gone into a ditch and struck a fire hydrant. The vehicle Zohner was driving then left that scene and was later observed driving northbound, appearing to drift in the southbound lanes.
Zohner’s vehicle passed a police cruiser in the 1000 block of North 25th Street, and the officer later said he had to slow down and pull his cruiser to the side of the roadway to avoid being struck by Zohner’s vehicle.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and, during the stop, the passenger told the officer that he had to grab the steering wheel to avoid a collision with the police cruiser. Further, the passenger said Zohner had taken a “hit” from the aerosol can and started driving.
Zohner said in court on Thursday that the high he experienced from huffing aerosol was typically short-lived, so he thought he was sober enough to drive. He hadn’t used the aerosol duster or any controlled substances since then, he said, as he sought treatment at The Link halfway house after he was charged.
Since enrolling in treatment at The Link, Zohner said he had successfully completed two of four programming phases and was close to finishing the third phase.
Jason Blum, a peer support specialist at The Link, testified at Zohner’s sentencing that Zohner had exceeded all expectations during his stint at the halfway house.
“He’s learning the accountability he needs to incorporate into his life on his own,” Blum said. “… One thing in Justin that I see on the outside is he’s got all the tools he needs to make recovery a lifelong journey. He’s put those pieces into place, which includes learning from his mistakes and using those mistakes as assets in recovery to help other people.”
Blum testified that Zohner would continue to benefit from the structure The Link provides, and that once Zohner would graduate from programming, his plans were to enroll at a three-quarter-way house for additional accountability.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Zohner wasn’t a qualified candidate for probation and that he was “supposed to be on the straight and narrow when this happened.” Zohner at the time was on postrelease supervision for theft.
“Huffing and driving is worse than drinking and driving,” Kiernan said. “The high is much more immediate, and the impairment is much more powerful than drinking and driving. These are the types of cases that scare the general public. He’s high on an illegal substance and on the roads.”
Kiernan, too, however, commended Zohner for “doing well the last few months.” But none of the improvements he made change what happened on the date of the offense, he said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Zohner had struggled with addiction for the better part of the past two decades and was huffing aerosol to avoid submitting positive drug tests.
“That wasn’t the way to go, but he has made quite the turnaround since his arrest for that DUI,” she said.
The structure and programming at The Link had done Zohner wonders, Hartner said, and a term of probation would allow him to continue along that path.
“It’s unfortunate that it took a DUI for him to turn things around, but I think Justin is certainly happy he was able to turn things around,” she said. “He’s got a great support system, a great counselor and a lot of people on his side.”
Zohner told Kube that his plans are to continue making strides to achieve long-term sobriety.
“I have come a long way,” he said. “I can honestly tell you that today I stand as a different person as when the offense occurred. … I’m doing well with being compliant, and that’s what’s different about me. I gave it 100%.”
Kube, who said he had become familiar with Zohner through the years, said it looked as though Zohner was starting to make necessary changes in his life.
“I can see here and heard from Mr. Blum that you’ve been working hard and addressing this,’ Kube said. “I’m proud of you, and I appreciate the fact that you know how hard it is to get to where you are.
“My problem here is that this is a very serious thing that happened while you were on postrelease supervision. Using an air duster — and I’ve had those cases in front of me, too — those are extremely dangerous types of cases. People run into buildings and other vehicles. … It’s a very deadly type of situation.”
In the presentence investigation report, it indicated that Zohner was aware of the dangers that driving high on aerosol could present.
“That indicates to me there wasn’t a regard for anybody else on the road or anyone out there — even your passenger,” Kube said. “You should be thankful that nobody was hurt because somebody very well could have been hurt, especially after you got out of the ditch and kept driving.”
Zohner must serve a year in prison, less 50 days already served before he is eligible for mandatory release. He also was ordered to serve 18 months’ postrelease supervision and had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.
Others appeared before Kube on Thursday for various hearings on the following:
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money used to violate Section 28-416.
— Nicholas J. Frazier, 22, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kube denied a request made to lower Frazier’s bond from $100,000 to $50,000.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment
— Ronald Howland, 56, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kube denied a request made to lower Frazier’s bond from $50,000 to a personal recognizance bond.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Charles E. Loughman, 31, Nebraska State Penitentiary, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kube sustained a motion to amend Loughman’s bond to a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Possession of cocaine
— Pedro Nolasco, 24, 118 Adams Ave., pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Probation violation for possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam
— Estevan Sanchez, 20, 906 S. 13th Place, admitted to violating his probation.
Intentional child abuse, failure to appear
— Jordan A. Schaller, 30, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
— Spencer R. Johnson, 43, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 19.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Ryan J. Fester, 30, Papillion, admitted to violating his probation.
Third-degree domestic assault
— Sherina R. Good Voice Elk, 26, Madison County Jail, had her bond reduced from 10% of $3,000 to a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.