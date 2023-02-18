MADISON — A man with a history of domestic violence who battered a woman last year will spend at least the next 10 months in prison.
Maurice Taylor, 59, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday to 24 months in prison for second-offense third-degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony. Taylor was given credit for 53 days already served and will be eligible for release after serving a year of his sentence.
His sentence resulted from a June 2022 incident in which he repeatedly struck a woman in the head and kicked her, causing bruising and swelling to her face.
A neighbor told police that he had witnessed the assault. The witness said he heard a verbal argument behind a residence in the 400 block of Hastings Avenue and watched a couple as they were yelling at each other.
Shortly thereafter, the neighbor observed a man, later identified as Taylor, strike a woman as they sat in a vehicle near the home. The woman appeared to lay over in the vehicle from the front passenger seat while Taylor continued hitting her.
Taylor then exited the driver's seat and walked around to the front passenger seat, where the victim was and kicked her in the abdomen. A second witness from across the street saw the victim holding her neck area in distress, screaming for someone to help her as she stood near the front of her residence.
Once police arrived, the victim said Taylor had hit her several times. In addition to her new injuries, officers noticed additional bruising on the woman’s arms and face that appeared to have been caused before that night.
The victim told police that Taylor had been physically abusing her since he got out of prison six months prior and that the abuse had been getting worse over recent months.
When asked about the assault, Taylor denied the allegations. He admitted that he and the victim had been in a verbal argument at the park and at home but said he left on foot to get away from her.
Taylor pleaded guilty to his felony domestic violence charge in November.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said what stood out to him was Taylor’s lengthy criminal history, particularly the four times that he’s been charged with domestic assault.
“With this particular assault, the victim here reported to law enforcement that there had been a pattern of abuse that was going on in this relationship, your honor, and at points (in the pre-sentence investigation report) he seems to blame the victim as well,” Kiernan said. “In fact, I sort of get that sense … that he seems to have anger toward women in general.”
The PSI placed Taylor at a maximum risk for violence, which Kiernan added “is not surprising considering his assaultive criminal history.”
The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a 24-month prison sentence for Taylor and 9 months of postrelease supervision.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, acknowledged Taylor’s lengthy criminal history and said he wasn’t trying to hide from it, and that most of his history revolved around substance abuse. Taylor had previously served multiple stints in prison for meth possession and delivery and domestic assault.
Taylor had sought treatment in 2019 for his meth addiction and had stayed clean since then, Hartner said.
“So he has addressed some issues in his life,” she said.
Hartner added that Taylor understood he would likely be sentenced to prison because of his criminal history, but he had made plans to obtain a commercial driver’s license or start a pilot car business once he is released. Taylor also would engage in domestic violence and anger management classes, Hartner said.
Taylor apologized for his actions, saying he and his girlfriend hadn’t been “in an argument like that” for 10 years. Johnson told Taylor that was likely because he had been incarcerated for most of that time.
Taylor said he had made amends with the victim and that he didn’t want to lose what they had built together.
Johnson told Taylor that he harmed the victim and that substantial grounds tending to excuse or justify his crime were not present.
“I’m sure there was some sort of verbal argument ahead of time,” the judge said, “but once again, as you know from your history, you cannot respond in an assaultive manner against another individual, as that is unlawful.”
Johnson added that Taylor has a substantial criminal history dating back to 1991 and that he hadn’t led a law-abiding life for a substantial period of time.
Taylor also was sentenced to 9 months of postrelease supervision.