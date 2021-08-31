MADISON — A man with a history of assaulting health care workers was sentenced to prison on Monday after an investigation revealed he bit a Norfolk Regional Center security specialist.
Judge James Kube sentenced Amjad Almusa, 29, to two years in prison for the June 16 attack that injured the staffer. The sentence followed a plea agreement in which Almusa’s charge was amended to attempted third-degree assault of an officer, a Class 4 felony.
Surveillance footage from the regional center on June 16 showed that Almusa had caused a disturbance by picking up a trash can and dumping its contents on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Several staffers moved toward Almusa and attempted to seat him in a restraining chair. After initially appearing to comply with the staff members’ restraining, Almusa started to resist a staff member who had attempted to gain control of Almusa’s right arm. It was shortly thereafter that Almusa could be seen biting the staffer in the upper left arm.
The victim, according to the affidavit, was treated at the hospital for a superficial bite. Photographs showed that the victim had torn skin and bruising near his left bicep.
Almusa had previously been convicted of third-degree assault of a health care professional in 2020 and was subsequently sentenced to a year in prison last December. “Good time” laws allow for an inmate to be released after serving about half their sentence.
In court Monday, Almusa appeared alongside Matthew Headley of the public defender’s office, and Pamela Duncan, an American Sign Language interpreter.
After Almusa’s guilty plea, Headley and Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, agreed to proceed with sentencing. Per the plea agreement, Kiernan recommended a two-year prison term for Almusa.
Kiernan said the only reason the county attorney’s office agreed to reduce Almusa’s original charge was to ensure a conviction and necessary prison time for Almusa. But, Kiernan said, the plea agreement made was not intended to minimize the seriousness of Almusa’s offense.
“In terms of the defendant’s criminal history, it’s all pretty much the same,” Kiernan said. “Every few months, more or less, we get reports in regard to him assaulting a staff member or another resident.”
Kube questioned Almusa’s willingness to reside at the regional center.
“Is the reason you keep doing this thing because you’d rather get out of the regional center and spend time at the penitentiary?” Kube asked.
Almusa told him that the only reason he bit the staffer was because he was being held down and wasn’t allowed to breathe.
Headley, in asking Kube to follow the plea agreement and sentence Almusa to a two-year prison term, said Almusa was understanding of the situation and believed that being incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Corrections would be best for him.
Almusa must serve one year in prison before his mandatory release. Kube gave him credit for 41 days served in jail.
ALSO sentenced on Monday was 44-year-old Marvin Marty III of Leigh. Marty was ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs for a conviction of carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor.