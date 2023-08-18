MADISON — A Norfolk man who repeatedly assaulted a woman and opted not to cooperate with arresting police officers will spend most of the next 2 years in prison.
Cristian Santana-Gregory, 39, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday to 5 years in prison for attempted second-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment and obstructing a police officer.
Santana-Gregory, who was given credit for 190 days already served in jail, must serve 2½ years of his sentence before being released.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office, in exchange for Santana-Gregory pleading guilty in June, reduced the assault charge and dismissed charges of terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, as well as a second charge of obstructing an officer.
Santana-Gregory’s convictions are the result of two domestic disturbances within a span of three weeks earlier this year.
On the afternoon of Jan. 31, first responders were dispatched to an apartment on Lakewood Drive in Norfolk for an assault report. A woman told officers that she had been assaulted by Santana-Gregory and that he took her phone and left.
The victim said Santana-Gregory struck her head with a cellphone, giving her a laceration. Santana-Gregory also grabbed the victim’s face and pulled it in a downward motion, she said, causing her teeth to cut her inner cheek.
Furthermore, Santana-Gregory pushed the victim against a wall and into a bathtub. Police found blood marks inside the residence consistent with the victim’s story.
Santana-Gregory was located by Norfolk police driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverside Boulevard. An officer made contact with Santana-Gregory in the parking lot of a gas station, where he said that he and the victim had gotten into an argument but that he left the apartment to avoid escalation of the argument. The feud did not turn physical, he had alleged.
Santana-Gregory repeatedly refused instructions from police to step out of the victim’s vehicle and to roll down the window. He eventually exited the vehicle after being told he was being charged with obstructing an officer.
On Feb. 15, Santana-Gregory posted 10% of $50,000 bail.
On Feb. 21, police were dispatched to an apartment on Riverside Boulevard after a caller reported hearing a physical disturbance.
Responding officers could hear crying and yelling in Spanish as they approached the apartment door. A Spanish-speaking officer heard the victim yelling, “Let me go, please. … Please don’t kill me.”
Santana-Gregory refused to let police inside the apartment, and officers forced their way inside, brought Santana-Gregory to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.
The victim later told police that Santana-Gregory had stood in front of the door and wouldn’t let her leave. Santana-Gregory also said he would kill the woman if she let officers inside.
He was arrested and had his bail set at $250,000.
Santana-Gregory, when asked by Kube on Thursday why he kept assaulting the victim, said he was not in his right mind.
“Things spiraled out of control. I should have reacted differently,” he said. “I’m very sorry for that.”
Santana-Gregory was under the influence during both incidents, he said, adding that he had struggled with substance abuse and alcohol addiction for a long time, with heroin and methamphetamine being his drugs of choice.
He told Kube that his drug use contributed to his criminal history, which includes convictions for burglary, theft, robbery, battery and larceny.
As part of the plea agreement in Santana-Gregory’s case, prosecutors stayed silent as to a sentencing recommendation.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said drugs and alcohol have significantly affected Santana-Gregory’s life, including during the incidents for which he was being sentenced.
“So, not trying to just excuse his behavior, but it's certainly something he can work on that hopefully would help him to be more law-abiding in the future,” Hartner said.
Because two of Santana-Gregory’s convictions are Class 3A felonies (attempted second-degree assault and first-degree false imprisonment), he would be required by statute to serve a term of postrelease supervision if the judge imposed a sentence of incarceration.
Hartner asked Kube to sentence Santana-Gregory to probation, adding that he could engage in probation’s programming immediately instead of after he is released from prison. Santana-Gregory was open to programming recommendations and would comply with probation requirements, Hartner said.
“He's been in jail a long time and has had a long time to think about this,” she said. “And he'd really like to take some steps to address his issues with substance use and his behavior.”
Santana-Gregory apologized “to the people of Madison County for my disregard of the law” and to the victim for the pain and harm he’s caused her. He also thanked the victim for her unconditional love and support.
“I learned that I can't control what other people think and say, but I can control two things — the way I react and my emotions,” he said. “And by doing that, I can make decisions with better judgments. Because as we all know, every action has a consequence. … And I pray to God that he continues to bless me with more knowledge, wisdom and understanding so I can continue to grow and just be a better person in life.”
Kube acknowledged Santana-Gregory’s yearning to better control his actions. But the problem, the judge said, is that when someone is addicted to drugs and is under the influence, reactions can’t be controlled.
“And that's what you have a hard time doing — not only do you have a hard time controlling your reactions, those reactions are violent,” Kube said. “And this happened on two occasions within three weeks of each other.”
The victim and the public are in need of protection from Santana-Gregory, the judge said, until he can address his addictions. Kube added that there was a high likelihood that Santana-Gregory would reoffend.
Santana-Gregory’s sentence includes 2 years each for attempted assault and false imprisonment and 1 year for obstructing an officer. He also was ordered to be on postrelease supervision for 24 months.
Others were sentenced Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Kenneth J. Rath, 73, Pierce, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Aiding consummation of a felony
— Pamela L. Burns, 29, 509 Lincoln St., 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Revocation of probation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Amber Redwing, 31, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 85 days served, costs.
Others appeared for arraignments on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Timothy R. Jensen, 34, 4601 S. First St., Lot 7, pleaded not guilty.
— Dustin L. Power, 41, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
— Tifani M. Power, 37, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of buprenorphine
— Derrick J. Phillips, 28, 816 Forest Drive, pleaded no contest.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— Ronald A. Pitts, 67, 412 W. Northwestern Ave., failed to appear. Kube revoked Pitts’ bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, negligent child abuse
— Kirsten M. Taylor, 26, Omaha, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine
— Kayla L. Wattier, 31, 509 Lincoln Ave., pleaded not guilty.