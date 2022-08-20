MADISON — A man with a history of abusive behavior was sentenced to probation on Friday in district court.
Jeffrey Hoadley, 30, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 3 years of probation for attempted assault by strangulation, a Class 4 felony, and obstructing a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Hoadley had faced up to 3 years of imprisonment.
The judge pointed to the Norfolk man’s need for rehabilitation, alluding to Hoadley’s admission that his violent tendencies come to a head when he is under the influence.
Kube also handed down a 90-day jail sentence for Hoadley that was ordered to be served immediately.
Charges were filed against Hoadley following a July 29, 2021, incident in which police responded to a Norfolk residence after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers to send help.
As officers arrived at the residence, dispatchers advised that a man, later identified as Hoadley, had run out the back door and yelled that police would have to kill him. Officers found Hoadley on a porch and asked to speak with him, but he refused, according to an affidavit.
Hoadley eventually ran from the scene, but police caught up with him about two houses away. While on the ground, Hoadley refused to place his hands behind his back, although officers eventually were able to place him in handcuffs.
The woman who called 911 had bruises on her left eye and throat, police said, as well as on her back and arms. She told officers that she and Hoadley had gotten into an argument about a week earlier.
During the argument, the victim, who had been sitting on a bed, tried to stand up, but Hoadley grabbed her arms and pushed her back on the bed. Hoadley placed his hands on the victim’s throat, which the woman said restricted her breathing.
The victim, police said, tried escaping Hoadley and, during a scuffle, Hoadley struck the woman’s left eye.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, called the victim to testify at Friday’s sentencing hearing. She detailed constant abuse inflicted upon her by Hoadley, testifying that Hoadley became especially violent in the months leading up to his arrest.
The victim said probation wouldn’t be appropriate for Hoadley.
Hoadley told Kube that he didn’t remember what happened the day he was arrested. He didn’t recall much because he was under the influence, he said.
Kiernan told the judge that Hoadley’s statements in court contradict what he said to police when he was arrested. Hoadley had told officers about at least some of what had happened, Kiernan said.
“He told police he liked to talk with his hands and that he hit the victim,” Kiernan said. “He advised his arm or hand caught her face.”
The deputy county attorney said Hoadley needed to be incarcerated.
Brad Ewalt, Hoadley’s attorney, said Hoadley doesn’t present himself as a perfect person, and “he knows he’s got his issues.”
But Hoadley has since undergone substance abuse treatment and was seeking batterer’s intervention programs and anger management courses.
“He is in a different place mentally, emotionally than a year ago when this event occurred,” Ewalt said. “He’s ready to change.”
Hoadley was sentenced to prison in 2014 for burglary and possession of a controlled substance, but Ewalt said Hoadley’s criminal history since then “isn’t that bad.” Hoadley had spiraled downhill before his July 2021 arrest, Ewalt said.
The defense attorney said Hoadley had begun bettering himself and should be considered a qualified candidate for probation because of the steps he had already taken.
Hoadley told the judge he was sorry about what happened.
“Words don't fix anything that did happen,” he said. “I do realize that I have some issues I need to work on.”
The difference between the Jeffrey Hoadley of 2021 and present-day Jeffrey Hoadley, he said, is “I was shooting up back then.”
Kube told Hoadley it was difficult to decide what sentence to hand down.
“I can certainly see from listening to the testimony of (the victim) that you basically put her through the ringer, not just on this occasion but in the past,” Kube said. “And I can understand why she feels the way she does.
“On the other hand, I also see the problem here, and the problem is twofold with your addiction and mental health issues.”
The judge said people with dual diagnoses are the ones who need the most help, and Hoadley is someone who could receive the type of help he needs while on probation.
“What I'm really doing here is giving you an opportunity to take matters into your own hands and better yourself and your life,” Kube said. “So I hope you take advantage of that.”
It is common for defendants who are sentenced to probation to also receive a 90-day jail sentence that must be served before the end of their probation term. Some defendants even have that jail time waived by a judge.
But Kube determined that incarceration was necessary for Hoadley, which is why the judge ordered the 90-day sentence to be served immediately.
“When you get to the point when you're putting your hands on someone else’s throat, that’s extremely serious,” Kube said. “I think that we’re lucky that we’re here not dealing with a more serious injury.
“If you violate this probation … you can probably expect that I’m going to give you the maximum. This is your best opportunity to try and change things.”
Hoadley was given credit for 5 days served. With good behavior, Hoadley would serve about 50 days.