MADISON — A Norfolk man received a jail sentence on Wednesday for assaulting a woman over a pretense that she had been spanking a child.
Joseph Hoffart, 36, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 18 months in jail for attempted assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault — 9 months for each crime. With good behavior, Hoffart, who already has spent 162 days in jail, will be released in about 5½ months.
About 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, Norfolk police were called to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Impala Drive after several 911 calls were made from that location.
Dispatchers said they could hear a man, later identified as Hoffart, over the phone in the background who sounded agitated, as well as a woman’s voice and a baby crying. Dispatchers heard Hoffart say he was going to take the phone and smash it before the call disconnected.
Police made contact at the apartment with a woman who was holding a baby. In a hallway, the woman told an officer that she and Hoffart had gotten into an argument because Hoffart had thought the woman spanked the baby.
During the argument, the woman said she was on the floor in the living room with the baby when she saw Hoffart get out of his chair and come toward her. The woman said she positioned her body to protect herself and the baby and was struck in the back of the head by Hoffart. The victim added that she didn’t know if Hoffart had used his hand or foot to hit her but that the strike had caused her significant pain.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the victim took the baby to the bedroom and was lying on the bed while Hoffart was in a bathroom. The victim told Hoffart she “couldn’t take it any longer,” Kiernan said.
Hoffart then came into the bedroom and crawled on top of the woman and put his hand around her throat.
The victim told police that Hoffart was putting enough pressure on her neck that she was unable to talk or breathe. The woman said she was unsure of how long Hoffart put pressure on her neck, but she believed that she blacked out for a period of time because the next thing she remembered was waking up, with Hoffart no longer on top of her and the baby crying, Kiernan said.
Hoffart, when questioned by police, said there had been an argument but that he wasn’t aware of the dispute having become physical. He conceded that he had been drinking so he might not have remembered everything.
Hoffart initially was charged in his current case with second-offense third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation, both Class 3A felonies. He pleaded no contest to the reduced charges in February.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said based on Hoffart’s criminal history — which includes convictions for third-degree assault in 2002 and 2006 and third-degree domestic assault in 2007 and 2011 — it appeared that Hoffart has anger and violence issues.
“And then we have the current domestic assault and strangulation issues here,” Kiernan said. “The state is recommending 9 months on each count. And due to the violent and severe nature of these crimes, the state is asking them to run consecutive to one another.”
In the pre-sentence investigation report, Hoffart expressed to a probation officer that he didn’t remember the assault and that he didn’t want to imagine hurting the victim.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, reiterated that Hoffart was intoxicated on the day of the assault. Hartner said she didn’t mention Hoffart’s intoxication to excuse his behavior, but to explain the possible characterization within the PSI that Hoffart may not have believed he did what he did.
Hoffart was remorseful for what happened, Hartner said. Further, while he does have assaults on his record, he hadn’t been convicted of assault since 2011.
Hoffart had previously struggled while on probation in previous cases, which Hartner said is part of the reason why he wasn’t requesting probation.
“He just wants to get the jail done and then get out and comply with his juvenile case,” she said.
Hoffart told Johnson he remembers coming home and passing out on the bathroom floor. He recalls waking up and getting angry due to his false belief that the victim had been spanking a child, in addition to putting the child to sleep and sitting in a chair. But Hoffart said he doesn’t remember anything that happened after that.
“I'm not saying that I didn't do it because I probably did,” he said. “... I feel terrible for this.”
Johnson told Hoffart that his conduct caused the victim serious harm to the point that she passed out. Further, the judge said there was no provocation and that no substantial grounds tending to excuse or justify Hoffart’s actions were present.
“Little benefit to society would occur in offering any additional (probationary) programming to this defendant, as a likelihood of that not being successful is great,” Johnson said.
Others who appeared in court Wednesday were:
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more)
— Joshua M. Barnes, 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Francis J. Wright, 33, Reception and Treatment Center, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation — fourth offense, failure to appear
— Darren J. Wolf, 43, Madison County Jail, had a motion to amend his bond denied.