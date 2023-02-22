MADISON — A man who pilfered cash from a downtown Norfolk restaurant in October was sentenced to jail on Tuesday.
Robert Edwards, 55, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to a year in jail for attempted robbery, which Edwards pleaded guilty to in December. Edwards, who had already spent 131 days in jail, will be released in mid-April with good behavior.
About 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 12, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a robbery at the El Rodeo restaurant.
The suspect, later identified by police as Edwards, had entered the restaurant and used a key that was in a cash register to open the drawer. He then took $140 in cash.
One of the owners of the restaurant confronted Edwards in the parking lot, where a small struggle ensued. During the skirmish, the owner was able to get five of seven $20 bills back that Edwards had taken.
Edwards, meanwhile, spilled the contents from a plastic foam cup he was holding, as well as the cup itself. Police went to a nearby business, where an employee said a man matching Edwards’ description had previously come inside. The employee advised the man had purchased cigarettes, was in possession of a plastic foam cup and told her he was going to get a burrito.
About 11:40 a.m., an officer was flagged down by someone outside a building in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue. A man told the officer he was contacted by a client who reported seeing Edwards struggling with someone near an alley. Edwards, the man said, was inside the building in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
Edwards was located inside and had two $20 bills and a pack of cigarettes on his person, police said. The 55-year-old initially denied having stolen money from El Rodeo but later admitted he had taken cash from the register and struggled with a man outside the business. Edwards was arrested and has been held at the Madison County Jail since the day of the robbery.
Edwards said Tuesday that he had no recollection of stealing the money but that he had no doubt he did it. Edwards said he didn’t have any money on him before the incident and was unsure of what he was doing.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t buy Edwards’ assertion that he didn’t recall what happened.
“He says he doesn't remember anything. But he told law enforcement at the time he took the money out of the cash register,” Kiernan said. “And then, apparently, as he's trying to leave, one of the employees tried to stop them and a fight ensued between them.”
Edwards’ criminal history includes convictions for theft, fraud and battery. Kiernan said Edwards’ history encompasses everything that happened on Oct. 12. The deputy county attorney recommended a yearlong prison sentence as part of the plea bargain in Edwards’ case.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said there were unique facts in Edwards’ case, in that, had the restaurant owner not chased after Edwards to take the money back, Edwards would have faced a misdemeanor theft charge instead of robbery.
Edwards was “very down on his luck” at the time, Hartner said.
The defense attorney said Edwards has long struggled with alcohol addiction. He had gone through a lengthy period of sobriety, Hartner said, but had relapsed and was seeking treatment at the time of the robbery. Edwards would need to resume treatment once he’s out of jail, she said.
Hartner asked Kube to consider sentencing Edwards to time served or a 12-month sentence in the county jail instead of prison.
The judge told Edwards that he, too, didn’t believe Edwards’ claim that he didn’t remember what happened.
“It sounds to me like you were pretty desperate,” Kube told Edwards. “People don't just reach into cash registers and pull money and run out the door very often. ... although it does happen.”
Kube said he believed Edwards’ main issue is with alcohol, adding that sitting in jail didn’t allow Edwards to seek treatment.
Edwards also was ordered to pay $40 in restitution for the money that was not taken back by the restaurant owner.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 34, Neligh, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace
— Tyler L. Brandt, 25, 1500 S. Fourth St., tested positive for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Brandt’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault
— Bryan L. Corley, 47, 111 N. Ninth St., tested positive for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Corley’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted delivery of hydrocodone
— Joyce Richardson, 75, 223 W. Monroe Ave., $50, $152 restitution, costs.
Obstructing a police officer, third-degree assault
— Edward L. Childress, 39, 110 E. Phillip Ave., 15 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 115 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer
— Lyle J. Frisch, 50, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 79 days served, costs.
First-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500)
— Jeremy J. Heiderman, 36, Madison County Jail, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 75 days served, costs. Heiderman pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder in a separate case.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Lindy R. Rath, 38, Madison County Jail, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 67 days served, costs.