MADISON — A Norfolk man with a history of driving while intoxicated was denied a chance at probation on Tuesday.
Paul Kerley, 52, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 8 months in the Madison County Jail for felony possession of cocaine, plus operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and second-offense DUI, both misdemeanors.
Kerley was arrested in December 2021 following a traffic stop.
About 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, a deputy who had been patrolling on Highway 81 just south of Norfolk noticed a vehicle driven by Kerley that was quickly approaching from behind. The deputy clocked the northbound vehicle at 59 mph in a 50 mph zone.
As the vehicle entered a 45 mph zone, it was clocked at 64 mph. The deputy further observed Kerley fail to use a turn signal when moving from one lane to another.
The deputy activated his overhead emergency lights and spotlight near 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, but Kerley did not pull over. The vehicle passed multiple parking lots along 13th Street in Norfolk and then turned eastbound onto Pasewalk Avenue.
The deputy, according to an affidavit, activated his patrol vehicle’s siren as he drove behind Kerley’s vehicle, but the pickup continued to drive. Kerley eventually stopped on Pasewalk Avenue as his vehicle approached Ninth Street.
The deputy detected the odor of alcohol emitting from Kerley during a traffic stop. After repeated attempts to get Kerley to perform field sobriety maneuvers, the officer observed several indicators of impairment.
After a 15-minute observation time, Kerley refused to provide a sample for a preliminary breath test. During a search of Kerley’s person, the deputy located a folded $20 bill in the pocket of his jeans with cocaine in it.
Kerley pleaded guilty to his charges on Dec. 19. He told Kube during his sentencing that he had struggled with alcohol addiction in the past but that he had achieved periods of sobriety. Shortly before he was arrested, his partner of two years died of a medical complication, which he said was something that threw him “for a loop.”
Kerley added that he wasn’t trying to flee from the deputy. It had been snowing that night and he said he simply couldn’t find a safe spot to pull over because of the road conditions.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Kerley’s history with driving under the influence is concerning.
“From the state's perspective, he's been charged now (with DUI) six times,” Kiernan said. “His DUI total is three convictions including this one. One other was reduced, and another one is still pending … which is concerning in itself that he picked up another one while this case was pending. And it's also a little concerning for the state that the defendant doesn't feel he needs any treatment.”
Kiernan added that drugs, alcohol and not complying with law enforcement are not a good combination — one that he said needs to be addressed.
Brad Ewalt, Kerley’s attorney, said Kerley never said he wouldn’t be receptive to treatment recommendations for his alcohol addiction. Kerley had talked about his ability to stay sober for the last 11 months on his own, Ewalt said, but he also had expressed a willingness during the pre-sentence investigation to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
With regard to the night Kerley was arrested, Ewalt said Kerley hadn’t been driving recklessly and was only trying to find a spot to pull over.
Further, the defense attorney said that Kerley had only been holding the cocaine for someone else.
“I know that's the story that we receive often, but he has no prior drug convictions and no prior drug charges,” Ewalt said. “Every time he's been to court and he's been asked to test, he's tested clean.”
Kerley told Kube that his job was everything to him and that a jail or prison sentence would jeopardize his employment. He had received a letter of support from one of his former probation officers, saying that the officer wouldn’t have written a letter for him if he didn’t think highly of Kerley.
Kube told Kerley that the fact that he had previously completed probation, subsequent DUI classes and community service but was still getting into trouble with the law was concerning.
“It doesn't seem like that had much of an effect on you,” the judge said. “... This keeps happening, and that’s a problem.”
Kube said he wasn’t going to conclude that Kerley was running away from police, but the judge acknowledged there was at least some sort of noncompliance.
In addition to his jail sentence, Kerley also was fined $500 and had his license revoked for 18 months. With good behavior, he will be released from jail in late June.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rebecca L. Bockman, 46, Grand Island, pleaded guilty.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 19, Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine
— Ronald Garcia, 22, Madison, pleaded not guilty.
— Savannah R. Koepke, 19, Stanton, pleaded not guilty.
Issuing a bad check ($1,500-$5,000)
— Ashley N. Oliver, 36, 402 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— Ronald A. Pitts, 67, Madison County Jail, had his arraignment continued pending a hearing on a plea in abatement.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Brody D. Unger, 32, Pierce, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Madison County Jail, denied violating his probation.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 30, Norfolk, was unable to appear due to illness. A motion to continue his hearing was sustained.