MADISON — A man who verbally and physically abused his 71-year-old mother earlier this year at the pair’s Norfolk home was sentenced to the maximum jail term on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Thomas Ingram, 44, to 364 days in jail for third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Ingram, who already had been incarcerated for 138 days, must serve another 52 days in jail.
Ingram had initially been charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats stemming from an incident in which he was accused of throwing a cigarette lighter and a cigarette at his mother, burning her. The assault charge was amended to a misdemeanor, and the threats charge was dismissed by prosecutors after Ingram pleaded guilty earlier in December.
On the day of Ingram’s arrest — July 31 — the victim said Ingram had taken her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The woman was so fearful of Ingram, she said, that she went to a neighbor’s residence and asked the neighbor to call the police.
Ingram’s mother also disclosed details of constant abuse she said she suffered at the hands of her son. The two had been living together for a couple of years at the time of Ingram’s arrest, although Ingram’s mother said she was the only one who paid rent.
Ingram, according to a police affidavit, would make his mother sleep on the couch in the living room while he would use both bedrooms in the residence. Ingram at times would throw lit cigarettes on the floor and make his mother retrieve them unless she wanted the whole place to burn, she said.
Ingram also reportedly would urinate on the carpet and make his mother clean it up. The 44-year-old, the woman said, would occasionally give her about $200 per month to help with rent, but she would end up giving most, if not all, of the money back to Ingram because he would demand it back for other purposes.
The woman said Ingram also would threaten to seriously harm her about every other day, and he would be near her face and tell her, “I can put you in the grave.” Ingram, his mother said, also would often twist her nose and ears, causing her pain.
Further, the 71-year-old said she would do all of her son’s laundry, and he would demand that she leave his clothes in the living room. The woman said she believed Ingram did not want her entering his bedroom because she would find marijuana or methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Ingram’s mother said her son’s abuse is at its worst when he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Brad Montag, Ingram’s attorney, said the plea agreement was appropriate, telling Johnson that Ingram had denied throwing anything at his mother. There was undoubtedly harsh language used, Montag said, but nothing that escalated to some of the allegations made against Ingram.
“They do get into arguments,” Montag said, “and they do say nasty things, and she wanted him out of the house.”
Ingram’s mother had recanted many of her original statements to police, mostly through letters.
In a letter she wrote to the Daily News in September, Ingram’s mother said everything she told the police was a lie.
“I am so very sorry I lied … I love my son and he loves me,” the woman wrote. “He would never hurt me in any way.”
Montag told Johnson that Ingram did not assault the woman with a cigarette. The victim voluntarily slept on the couch and, oftentimes, Montag added, the woman would smoke cigarettes on the couch and would fall asleep while smoking, burning herself as a result.
“I don't doubt that the burns came from her falling asleep with a cigarette,” Montag said. “But to flick a cigarette and have it land on your leg and burn a circular hole through your pants and leg, it seems to defy physics that that would be able to happen.”
Ingram has also denied stealing anything from his mother, Montag said, but the defense attorney did say that his client has had “an issue” with controlled substances.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he strongly recommended the maximum sentence for Ingram and that even the maximum wasn’t enough.
“I believe another judge who reviewed this case previously put it best when he said that the defendant is a despicable human being, and the state will largely agree with that characterization,” Kiernan said.
Ingram apologized for anything he’s said to anyone.
“You know, I mean, I love my mother with all my heart,” Ingram said. “This was just a misunderstanding.”
Ingram said his mother thinks that she can tell police something and then go “fix it” later on.
Johnson told Ingram that the problem with retractions is that it’s not always known what circumstances such letters are written under.
And regardless of what was true or untrue about the victim’s initial allegations, Johnson said, it was clear that Ingram’s mother was in fear of him.
The judge told Ingram that, given the nature of his relationship with his mother, it may be beneficial for the two not to live together once Ingram gets out of jail. Ingram, who has a pending charge out of California for false imprisonment with violence, said he had already made other living arrangements.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Attempted third-degree assault on an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
— Jason L. Thomas, 37, Norfolk Regional Center, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Gina A. Barrett, 20, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($5,000 or more)
— Helen D. Boswell, 27, Beemer, pleaded not guilty.
Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Austin J. Forsythe, 23, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence
— Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, assault by strangulation
— Joseph Hoffart, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of oxycodone
— Alexandra D. Jacobsen, 24, 2501 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Driving during revocation, careless driving
— Herman Koehler, 48, 1328 Koenigstein Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Ali J. Kroeker, 36, Central City, admitted to violating her probation.
Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries
— Manuel Larios-Ramos, 34, 201 N. Cottonwood St., pleaded not guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Bobby Lovenburg, 48, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, theft by unlawful taking
— Rashid Perry, 23, 304 N. 12th St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, admitted to violating her probation.