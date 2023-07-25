MADISON — A judge on Monday sentenced a Norfolk man to prison for four crimes related to a pair of drunken driving incidents in a span of five months.
Bradley Miller, 37, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to seven years in prison for two counts of third-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .15, as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of driving during revocation and attempted driving during revocation.
Miller, who had faced a maximum of nine years, will be eligible for mandatory release after serving 3½ years of his sentence. He was given credit for 42 days already served in jail.
Monday’s sentencing hearing followed two incidents earlier this year in which Miller was arrested for DUI, with his BAC well over the legal limit for driving.
On Feb. 7, a Norfolk police officer observed a vehicle driving without any lights on at dusk. The vehicle also was observed to have failed to yield while making a turn.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the officer learned from dispatchers that Miller’s license had been revoked because of prior DUI convictions. Miller then was arrested and transported to the city jail.
At the jail, Miller showed indicators of impairment, prompting a DUI investigation. A sample of his breath yielded a result of .222, more than two times the legal limit for driving.
Miller spent 24 days in jail before he posted bail in early March. On May 22, he pleaded guilty to third-offense DUI (.15 or higher) and attempted driving during revocation.
On July 6, while awaiting sentencing, Miller was driving in Norfolk when another officer noticed that his vehicle did not have a driver’s side tail light, resulting in a traffic stop. The officer immediately detected the odor of alcohol and other indicators that Miller was intoxicated.
A breath test showed that Miller’s BAC was .283, more than three times the legal limit.
Miller had his second case bound over from county court to district court earlier this month. He pleaded guilty on Monday to a second charge of third-offense DUI (.15 or higher) and driving during revocation. Prosecutors could not charge Miller with fourth-offense DUI following his July arrest because he had not yet been sentenced for his February DUI.
Previously, Miller had a third-offense felony DUI reduced to a second-offense in Wayne County, a case for which Kube sentenced him to probation. That probation later was revoked, and Miller was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
“Since then, (drinking and driving) is just something that you can't seem to avoid,” Kube told Miller. “And it's not — as I indicated before — it's not just drinking. It’s drinking and then getting behind the wheel — especially when you're testing at .222 and .283, which are in these two cases.”
Miller had previously sought treatment for alcohol addiction. The judge asked Miller why rehabilitation efforts didn’t work for him.
Miller said he believed he “got something” from one treatment stint, but that he has an addiction that he hasn’t been able to shake.
“And if I don't fix it — I’m sick and tired of being in and out of this jail,” he said. “And not only that, but I can lose my family. I don't know what I would do if I lost my family, as that's my pride and joy. So I've got a lot of things to work on while I’m incarcerated.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Miller had developed a pattern of driving drunk.
“The defendant is the sort of person that everyone is really afraid of — this repeat offender who, no matter what the court says, will just continue to get intoxicated and get into a car and drive and endanger everyone else on the road or on the sidewalk out there,” Kiernan said. “Especially with results this high, the defendant has shown himself to be a danger to the community, and I’d just ask the court to take notice of that when deciding the sentence.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube to consider “short” prison terms for Miller. She also requested that the judge consider running the sentence for each of Miller’s crimes at the same time.
Miller would be able to enroll in programming in prison, she said, which would “get him on the right foot” leading into a mandatory postrelease supervision term.
Kube told Miller he has a lot to lose — something the two had spoken about previously.
“It always confuses me a little bit when someone keeps getting DUIs,” the judge said. “Because, again, it's not just about drinking, it's that you can't make the decision to have someone else drive you, or just (think), ‘I can't drive if I'm going to get drunk. If I'm going to drink that much, I just can't drive.’
“At some point in time in your life, you're going to have to figure out that you just can't drink and drive, whether it's your family that motivates you, or the fact that things just keep getting worse and you do more and more time in jail. You have to come to that decision. Hopefully you can do that.”
Once he’s released from prison, Miller will spend 24 months on postrelease supervision. He also had his license revoked for 15 years.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Patrick J. Cowling, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Kevin J. Beard Jr., 20, Meadow Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Lisa A. Christiansen, 57, 1208 W. Madison Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
— Brody D. Unger, 33, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree forgery ($500-$1,500)
— Suzetta L. Drummond, 57, Omaha, pleaded no contest.
— Felicia Soulliere, 28, Columbus, pleaded no contest.
Possession of oxycodone, fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, resisting arrest
— Malik D. Gipson, 22, Indianapolis, Indiana, failed to appear. He was denied a motion to continue, but an arrest warrant was not immediately ordered to be issued.
Probation violation on the convictions of possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam
— Estevan Sanchez, 21, 906 S. 13th Place, had his hearing continued to Monday, Aug. 28.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Norfolk, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Chad E. Sholes, 31, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Brandon L. James, 32, 1513 Ponca Hills Drive, Apt. A, failed to appear. Kube revoked James’ bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Driving during revocation
— Joshua L. Johnson, 40, Wisner, tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Johnson’s bail and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Third-degree assault on an officer — two counts, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a test, obstructing a police officer
— Jordan J. Knievel, 22, Neligh, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more)
— Travis D. Mace, 37, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Annetta D. Reynolds, 34, Coleridge, tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines and opioids. Kube revoked Reynolds’ bail and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Alberto Rodriguez, 53, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Ivan Saldana, 23, Madison, had a bench trial tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31.