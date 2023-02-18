MADISON — Trevor Thomsen’s family members and colleagues submitted letters chock-full of praise for the judge to review before Thomsen’s sentencing.
They commended the 32-year-old Norfolk man’s work ethic and reliability and described him as a “family man.”
But, as alluded to by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday, those who wrote letters on behalf of Thomsen likely didn’t know he had been dealing drugs for 3 years leading up to his arrest last year.
As such, Johnson sentenced Thomsen to 6 to 10 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine, meaning he will have to serve 3 years before he is eligible for parole and 5 years before he can be released.
During separate orchestrated drug deals in August and September 2021, Thomsen dealt morphine and meth to a confidential informant who had been working with the Nebraska State Patrol. Thomsen sold 10 morphine pills for $90 and 3.5 grams of meth for $225.
A warrant was issued for Thomsen’s arrest last April. He was arrested about a month later when he went to the courthouse in an attempt to have a prior felony conviction set aside by a judge.
Thomsen pleaded guilty to the meth delivery charge in December and, in exchange, had the morphine delivery charge dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said 3.5 grams is “no small amount of methamphetamine,” an indication that Thomsen was “no small-time dealer.”
Nate Stratton, Thomsen’s attorney, said Thomsen’s sentencing was a unique one, in that most of the time, clients of his have been arrested shortly after a drug deal and are in the midst of throes of their addiction.
“And I'm trying to argue that, all of a sudden, now that they're under arrest and facing penitentiary time, they’re fixing their life in this situation,” Stratton said. “But on Dec. 31, 2021, Mr. Thomsen decided that he didn't want to have this lifestyle, that he didn't want to be associated with drugs, that he wanted to focus more on his kids. He said, ‘I'm going to do this, I'm going to become sober.’ ”
Thomsen had quit using controlled substances and, by May 2022, also stopped drinking alcohol without any intervention from the court, Stratton said, an indicator that Thomsen had already taken steps to turn his life in another direction.
Police reports indicated that Thomsen wasn’t selling drugs to make money, Stratton said, and was doing so simply to support his habit. Thomsen wasn’t “some big-time drug dealer,” he said.
The defense attorney also referenced the numerous letters of support for Thomsen.
“If anybody is deserving of a chance of probation, I do believe Mr. Thomsen is,” Stratton said.
Johnson told Thomsen that his actions caused and threatened serious harm to the community at large and to the people to whom he sold drugs.
“I note your attorney notes you being a family man and caring about your children,” the judge said. “These people that you sell to and allow to continue their addiction, they’re also someone’s child.”
Johnson pointed to the pre-sentence investigation’s mentioning that Thomsen had been selling drugs for 3 years, illustrating that the crimes for which Thomsen was caught were not just a “one-off.”
“Here’s the conundrum the court suffers from,” Johnson said. “I imagine these letters of reference would have come to me 3 years ago as well. And little did they know during that time that you were dealing. And so, the court is very uncertain as to whether or not your character and attitude are indicative that you're unlikely to commit another criminal offense.”
A factor judges consider when sentencing defendants is the risk of imprisonment inflicting excessive hardships on their dependents. Thomsen has two children, ages 10 and 13, whom Stratton said Thomsen is needed to provide support for.
“You have children that you had an obligation to and a family, apparently, that you had an obligation to,” Johnson said. “Yet, irrespective of that obligation, you delved into the underbelly of the drug world.
“Once again, that ignores the fact that somebody else's child is out there getting drugs from you during this period of time and suffering. And so, this risk is on you, not on the court.”
Thomsen was given credit for 1 day already served in jail. Johnson said he had “a different sentence in mind” before Friday’s hearing, saying that the letters of support on Thomsen’s behalf helped reduce his sentence.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following:
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, child abuse
— Jayde N. Bomar, 35, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving without an ignition interlock
— Katherine A. Hansen, 31, Antelope County Jail, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy W. Rood, 47, Madison County Jail, 250 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Austin J. Forsythe, 23, Madison County Jail, 1 to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 112 days served, costs.
Probation revocation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Danielle D. Linn, 43, Madison County Jail, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 74 days served, costs.
— Ali J. Kroeker, 36, Central City, tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine. Johnson remanded Kroeker’s custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and increased her bond to $75,000.
Attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee
— Jason D. Thomas, 37, 1700 N. Victory Road, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest
— Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Williams’ bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Gina A. Barrett, 20, Lincoln, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Barrett’s bond and ordered a warrant to be issued for her arrest.