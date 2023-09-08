WEST POINT — A Norfolk man with a rap sheet littered with DUIs was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his latest drunken driving offense.
Ryan Christiansen, 46, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 4 to 5½ years for fourth-offense DUI with a refusal of a breath test. Christiansen will be eligible for parole after serving 24 months of his sentence, and he may be released after serving 33 months. He was given credit for 462 days in jail.
As part of his sentence, Christiansen had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.
On June 3, 2022, a West Point police officer received a call shortly after 7 p.m. to look for a silver 2008 Dodge pickup that was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The pickup was later stopped, and the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Christiansen.
When Christiansen exited the pickup, the officer could see an open can of beer inside the vehicle. The officer also could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Christiansen.
Christiansen, according to an arrest affidavit, refused to do any standardized field sobriety tests, as well as a preliminary breath test and a chemical breath test.
He initially was charged with fifth-offense DUI but pleaded guilty in June to DUI-fourth as part of a plea agreement. The deal reduced the maximum punishment for Christiansen from 50 years to 20 years.
In 2018, Christiansen was sentenced in Cass County to 4 to 6 years for fifth-offense DUI.
Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht, as part of the plea agreement, did not recommend a specific length of incarceration for Christiansen.
Christiansen’s attorney, Michael Bianchi, detailed hardships endured by his client. When Christiansen was 10 years old, his father was killed in a motorcycle crash while he was on his way to a hospital to visit Christiansen’s mother, who later died of ovarian cancer. Christiansen then was placed into a foster home, which Bianchi said “didn’t work out.”
“After that incident with his parents and the problems with foster care and everything else … and you give him that start, it's not going to make for a very good life,” Bianchi said. “And that’s really what his life has become.”
Bianchi added that Christiansen has a PTSD diagnosis and also had been in an accident that fractured an arm and a leg, leading to physical ailments.
“Having said that,” Bianchi said, “I don't think there's any real doubt here that he's an alcoholic. And I think the question is, for any alcoholic, ‘When do you hit rock bottom?’ I would like to think that he has, but you just don’t know that.”
Christiansen had never received long-term, inpatient treatment for his alcohol addiction, his attorney said. And while Bianchi said he understood why the judge would not place Christiansen on probation, supervision from the probation office — along with intensive inpatient treatment — is what Christiansen needs the most, as shown by a drug and alcohol evaluation.
“I don't think any lengthy prison term is the answer here,” Bianchi said. “I think he needs to get into a program of recovery.”
Multiple times while Christiansen’s case was pending, Bianchi requested to have his client’s bail amount amended to allow him to seek treatment. Bracht was opposed to Christiansen’s bail being reduced, and Johnson left the amount at $100,000.
The defense attorney read aloud a letter on Thursday written by pastor David Badley, a jail chaplain who met Christiansen in August 2022.
Badley described Christiansen as “a good-hearted man with much intelligence.”
“However, as evidenced by his record, addictions caused bad decisions, leading to unintelligent behavior,” Badley wrote. “If it pleases the court, we humbly request Ryan being ordered to a long-term treatment center. I work directly with court-approved, faith-based treatment centers. … In my professional opinion, this type of support is necessary for Ryan's true potential to become a reality.”
Christiansen himself also wrote a letter to the judge with Bianchi’s help. In the letter, which Bianchi read to Johnson, Christiansen acknowledged that he is an alcoholic. He said that his parents’ deaths did not cause him to be who he is, but that their deaths did cause him to never feel quite right in the world.
“I was always nervous, and seeing the death of my parents and subsequent foster care relationship after that only made it worse,” he wrote. “My siblings and I were separated for a while, only to later be brought together to live with an aunt and an uncle. But the nervous feeling never went away. It led to alcohol abuse, a string of arrests, troubled and failed relationships.
“Obviously, all of this — as you can see from my record — was a real disrespect of law. It wasn't necessarily intentional on my part; it's just that as a self-centered alcoholic, that's what happens.”
And while Christiansen disagreed with some of the information contained in police reports, he conceded that he should not have been drinking and driving in the first place, adding that he respects the jobs that law enforcement officers have to perform.
Johnson told Christiansen it is concerning that he has “an uncontrolled devil with alcohol” and that the real problem with drunken driving is that it places others at risk.
“And I'm certain you don’t intend to place them at risk,” the judge said. “But sometimes things happen, innocent people are harmed, and then the person who has driven while intoxicated has that to live with for the rest of their life. You have been fortunate — even though you've been arrested several times — you have been fortunate not to experience that event.”
Johnson spoke of a case in which he sentenced an Omaha man to prison in April for motor vehicle homicide, which resulted from a May 2022 crash involving alcohol that killed a Beemer woman and injured her husband.
“I don’t know how a person can live with something like that, and it’s very difficult,” he said. “And certainly, that young man was not a bad person. That young man did not intend to kill anyone or harm anyone, but the results are the same.”
Christiansen is someone who is a risk to innocent people until he has achieved a substantial period of sobriety resulting from long-term treatment, Johnson said.
“I know that may not be easy to hear, but you have to hear that. You have to take upon yourself the effort to address your addiction; otherwise, you are at some point in time going to be in a court with a much more serious offense. And you will have a family behind you of someone you killed.”