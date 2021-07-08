MADISON — A Norfolk man who exchanged cigarettes and cash with minors for explicit photos was sentenced to prison on Wednesday on five counts of child abuse.
Robert Brown, 60, appeared before Judge James Kube on Wednesday in Madison County District Court alongside his attorney, Michael Moyer. Kube sentenced Brown to 15 years in prison — 3 years for each count of intentional child abuse. Brown was facing a maximum sentence of 25 years.
The child abuse charges, all Class 3A felonies, arose after an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol in January 2020 revealed that Brown had asked at least five boys for sexually explicit photos in exchange for a promise of cigarettes or cash. The contact Brown made with each of his victims occurred between September 2018 and January 2020, according to police.
One victim told investigators that he had sent a picture of his private area to Brown and was told by Brown that he would be harmed if he didn’t hold up his end of the deal.
Some of Brown’s victims were teenagers, but some were even younger, said Joe Smith, Madison County attorney.
Brown also is alleged to have engaged in a multitude of other sex acts with his victims, but he took a plea deal in May that resulted in the dismissal of one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
At his sentencing hearing, Brown told Kube that one of his victims, who was 15, “isn’t my type.” Getting involved with minors wasn’t part of the plan, he said.
“He (a victim) isn’t even my type. My type is 21-25 (year olds) — people who can buy their own alcohol and own cigarettes,” Brown said. “I was on a gay dating website called ...,” but Moyer cut him off before he finished.
Brown also told Kube that he grew up in foster care and also was the victim of a sexual assault that occurred when he was 7 years old for which he was awarded a significant sum of money.
Brown has donated a significant amount of that money to kids who are presently in the foster care system, he said. He told Kube that he knows what it’s like to be a kid who’s unloved and unwanted, so anything he can give to kids, he will.
That statement left Kube perplexed.
“It’s puzzling why you seek out sexual gratification from juvenile males when you have that type of mindset,” Kube told Brown.
Smith, who noted that Brown already benefited from a favorable plea deal, told Kube that the presentence investigation report focuses on the danger Brown would pose to the public if he were to get probation.
Generally, there are three important factors to consider when imposing a sentence on someone, Smith said.
“One is rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is not going to happen,” he said. “You also have deterrence. A long jail sentence will not change his attitude about sex with children, but it will keep him away from children. The last thing you have is a retributive aspect — what you do that doesn’t diminish the crime. Nobody knows the types of effects his crimes will have on these kids going forward.”
Smith recommended a sentence of incarceration for Brown, who had been convicted of 13 crimes before his child abuse charges surfaced. Those include 12 thefts and one firearm possession by a felon.
“He’s not charged with being a habitual criminal, but he will be when he gets out of jail,” Smith said. “The state is opposed to probation — opposed to any sentence that does not reflect the enormity of his crimes, his persistence in doing those crimes and his criminal history.”
Moyer admitted that Brown’s criminal history is spotty, but he argued that nothing on Brown’s record indicated previous assaultive behavior, specifically sexually assaultive behavior.
A probation sentence wasn’t likely because of Brown’s criminal history, Moyer said, but he believed Brown was best suited for a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years.
When offered a chance to speak by Kube, Brown pleaded with the judge for leniency.
He told Kube that he understood that he’d probably be spending time behind bars, but he implored with Kube to not give him a sentence that might lead to him spending the rest of his life in prison.
“I don’t want to die in there,” he said.
Concerning to Kube was the fact that Brown hadn’t addressed the effects of the crimes on his victims.
“You know that the act that was perpetrated on you has had a lifelong effect on you,” he said. “In the same vein, what you have done is going to have a long-lasting effect on these individuals, too.”
Kube then sentenced Brown to a term of 15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and gave him credit for 300 days already served. Brown will first be eligible for parole after serving 7½ years of his sentence.
“It doesn’t make any difference that these boys weren’t your type. They became your type,” Kube said. “They became people you were interested in — pursuing pornographic pictures in exchange for cigarettes and those things that you asked for. ... I think there is a substantial likelihood of reoffense and that you need incarceration.”
Brown also will be required to serve a two-year probation term once he is released from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.