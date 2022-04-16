MADISON — A Norfolk man who repeatedly dealt meth while he was on probation for a meth delivery conviction was sentenced to a lengthy term behind bars on Friday.
District Judge James Kube, referencing 61-year-old David Clements’ contribution to a growing meth problem in Northeast Nebraska, sentenced the Norfolk man to 14 to 22 years in prison for two felony drug convictions involving meth delivery and possessing a large quantity of the drug with intent to deliver.
Kube revoked Clements’ probation from a 2019 case and imposed a 6- to 10-year sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The judge then ordered a consecutive term of 8 to 12 years for possession of meth with intent to deliver, a charge Clements picked up while he was on probation.
He must serve 7 years before becoming eligible for parole and 11 years before he is eligible for mandatory release.
On July 18, 2019, a confidential informant purchased 1.75 grams of meth from Clements, the basis of the delivery charge, a Class 2 felony. Kube sentenced Clements to 18 months’ probation in April 2020, but probation was anything but successful.
Clements consistently tested positive for meth between May 2020 and April 2021, on top of multiple missed tests and several absences from court-ordered recovery meetings. Clements also was discharged from an outpatient treatment program due to lack of participation and myriad absences.
In court, Clements blamed some of the positive meth tests on a cold medicine he was taking that had the same ingredients as meth. That left Kube puzzled, so Clements offered an explanation.
“I asked (my doctor) why I’m failing (drug tests), and she marked boxes and said I couldn't take certain things,” Clements said. “So I took that to probation and they said, ‘Too late, ball’s in motion, you’re going to jail.’ ”
Clements did admit that not all of his failed drug tests were the fault of his cold medicine.
Probation already wasn’t going well for Clements, but any chances of successfully finishing the supervision term were all but nixed on June 29, 2021, when a probation search of his residence turned up a large amount of meth, Ziploc bags, a digital scale and a pill container with $1,200 inside it. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said lab results showed that 31 grams of meth were found at Clements’ residence.
That incident added a Class 2 felony charge to the one Clements was already facing.
He admitted in the presentence investigation (PSI) report to regularly dealing meth while he was on probation. Clements explained that he was dealing so that he could make a living.
“It’s not a valid excuse for breaking the law, but that’s what I was doing,” he said. “I did what I could do on the side, working on cars and motorcycles, but it wasn’t enough to pay the bills.”
Clements, despite documentation that he missed several drug tests, submitted several positive tests and was kicked off outpatient treatment, said he did everything the probation office asked him to do.
“Did they ask you to keep using meth and keep selling it?” Kube asked. “You can’t actually expect me to believe you’ve done everything that probation asked you to do after all these positive tests and the fact that you admitted to selling meth for a year and a half while you were on probation.
“When you continue to use and continue to sell, it’s a little bit hollow when you say, ‘I’ve completed a men’s group, and I’ve done these programming things, and I’ve done what you’ve required me to do.’ ”
Per the plea agreement, Kiernan didn’t recommend a specific sentence for Clements, who faced up to 100 years in prison for the two felonies.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Clements was struggling financially because his poor health didn’t allow him to work full-time, and he needed some sort of income other than the disability payments he was getting from the government.
Clements hadn’t tested positive for meth since he picked up his second charge, Hartner said, and he had also completed various behavioral therapy and crime victim empathy courses.
“He cleaned house, changed his inner circle, and he’s not hanging out with people who are using or selling controlled substances,” she said.
Hartner said that Clements would be willing to comply with probation and had learned that probation officers are there to help him. Clements also is needed to care for a family member who suffers from serious health issues, she said.
“I don’t think this requires a lengthy prison term,” Hartner said. “ He knows he messed up. He won’t be in this situation again.”
Clements did take responsibility for his crimes.
“I know I broke the law. I know I screwed up. I’m just asking for another chance,” he said.
Kube said that Northeast Nebraska seems to be an area where meth is a problem, largely because it’s so easy to obtain. Clements took advantage of that, the judge said.
“You have become one of those persons that provides this area with methamphetamine and have made — I don’t know if it’s a good living on it — but you have made a living, or at least part of a living selling methamphetamine, even when you were on probation.
“You’re part of the problem in this area of the state. You’re one of those people that makes it difficult for those people who have addictions to stop using because you're providing it to them.”
Clements was given credit for 125 days already served.
Kube sentenced others on Friday for the following:
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear, attempted failure to appear
— Hunter J. Halsey, 25, Madison County Jail, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Destiny Hixson, 26, 608 S. Ninth St., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 226 days served, costs.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, failure to appear, probation violation for criminal impersonation
— Martin Santiago Jr., 24, Madison County Jail, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 205 days served, costs.
Terroristic threats, failure to appear
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence, failure to appear
— Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Gordon, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served before probation ends unless waived, 1 day to be served immediately, $250, costs.