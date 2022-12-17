MADISON — A man who fired several shots at a Norfolk house in August and prompted an hourslong standoff with police at a second residence was sentenced to a lengthy prison term on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 22-year-old Nicholas Valbuena to 12 to 19 years in prison for use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats — 10 to 16 years on the gun charge and two to three years on the threats charge.
The firearm conviction carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, so Valbuena won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served 7½ years of his sentence, and he won’t be up for release for 10½ years less credit for 131 days already served in jail.
Valbuena’s sentence stems from an incident on the morning of Aug. 6 that started in the 900 block of South Third Street. Another Norfolk man had reported to police around 6:15 a.m. that he had been walking up to his residence on the sidewalk when a white Ford Fusion drove by.
The man who was walking toward his house said he recognized Valbuena as the driver of the Fusion. The pedestrian said he had been dating Valbuena’s ex-girlfriend.
The Fusion reportedly drove toward the end of the block and made a U-turn at an intersection before driving against one-way traffic on Third Street. The vehicle stopped outside the residence and, according to the resident, Valbuena started to yell at him over the current boyfriend’s treatment of the woman whom Valbuena previously dated.
The victim told police that Valbuena then shot at him as he entered the house. At least five shots hit the exterior and interior of the home, which was occupied at the time by three people.
Police later tracked down the Fusion parked in front of a residence in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. As officers approached the house, they saw Valbuena run inside. Officers tried to get Valbuena to come out of the residence, but he refused.
Police used drones to try to contact Valbuena, who was discovered by police to be in the attic. Valbuena did not respond to officers’ several attempts at communicating with him throughout the standoff.
Officers eventually cleared the main floor of the house around 1 p.m. As police were clearing the residence, Valbuena exited the home through a window and fled on foot, but a Norfolk police officer and Nebraska state trooper chased after Valbuena and apprehended him shortly thereafter.
Valbuena pleaded guilty in October. In exchange for his pleas, he had charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree assault dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Tiffany Ulrich, who lived at the residence that was struck by gunfire, testified on Friday that she had already accrued $1,315 in expenses from damage caused by bullets and that she hadn’t yet finished making repairs. The ceiling, walls, windows, a television stand and a fireplace were damaged, Ulrich said.
Ulrich described the Aug. 6 events as terrifying and overwhelming, both for Ulrich herself and her family members who were inside the home at the time. Ulrich said she cried for days after the incident.
“Terron (Nelson) is not my son, but that’s my boy,” Ulrich said of the man who was shot at when he was walking toward the house. “... I couldn't even put to words the joy I felt because he was alive.”
Ulrich said “yes” after Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked her if she felt lucky that nobody was killed as a result of Valbuena’s actions.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said the shooting was “out of character” for Valbuena, that he had a limited criminal history and “doesn’t know why this occurred.”
Valbuena did consume alcohol the night leading up to the shooting, but Hartner said that wasn’t an excuse because Valbuena himself chose to drink. The 22-year-old was remorseful, she said.
Valbuena apologized to the victims and said it was never his intention “to do any of this.”
“I never meant to harm anybody and put anyone in danger,” he said. “I’m ashamed of myself. I’ve had a lot of time to think, and I’ve accepted my actions. This is not the type of person I am or who I want to be perceived as.”
Johnson said it was fortunate that nobody was killed.
“Otherwise, you would be looking at a much different situation for yourself and others,” the judge told Valbuena.
The use of a handgun, Johnson said, carries with it certain responsibilities and acknowledgment, an understanding that those with a gun are carrying deadly force with them.
“When you employ that deadly force, you understand what was being done,” Johnson said.
Despite the unlikelihood that Valbuena will be able to pay restitution anytime soon, he agreed to pay Ulrich $1,315 in damages.
Others were scheduled to be sentenced on the following convictions:
Driving under the influence
— Jolyn M. Eatherton, 30, 117 N. 25th St., Apt. 11, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, 2014 N. Highway 35, tested positive for THC and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Lewis’ bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $3,197 restitution — joint in several, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., $500, 37 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 21 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver
— Zolana M. Costello, 41, Creighton, failed to appear for her 10 a.m. sentencing. She then appeared Friday afternoon and had her bond set at $500,000. Costello’s sentencing was continued to January.
Aiding consummation of a felony
— Joshua L. Sanders, 41, Madison County Jail, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 178 days served, costs.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Devin N. Zollars, 27, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., had his 18-month probation term continued.