PIERCE — A Norfolk man who repeatedly sexually abused a girl in Pierce County was ordered to spend at least the next 15 months in prison.
Matthew Mann-Dick, 35, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to the maximum three years in prison for third-degree sexual assault of a child, a crime that Mann-Dick pleaded no contest to in October. Mann-Dick had served 87 days in jail, so he’ll be eligible for release in late March 2024 barring poor behavior.
The 35-year-old was charged last spring following an investigation into a March 25 report by a 12-year-old girl, through a handwritten note, that Mann-Dick had been sexually assaulting her.
During an interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, the victim said Mann-Dick had touched her inappropriately for several minutes on one occasion. Mann-Dick also would look at the girl while she took showers and had forced her to touch him in a sexual manner, she said.
She also said he attempted to touch her while she was in the shower on at least one occasion.
Further, according to the girl’s statements, Mann-Dick had made sexually charged comments about her looks at least one time.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said during an October court hearing that there was no sexual penetration involved in Mann-Dick’s crimes. A defendant can be charged with first-degree sexual assault, which carries a stiffer punishment, only if they subject a victim to sexual penetration. Second-degree sexual assault happens when someone perpetrates sexual contact causing injury.
As part of Mann-Dick’s no-contest plea, Lohrberg had agreed not to file any additional charges against the Norfolk man. The county attorney had previously filed a motion asking the court for leave to file an amended complaint against Mann-Dick that would have contained three counts of sexual assault instead of one.
Lohrberg said Tuesday that he agreed with the pre-sentence investigation report’s finding that Mann-Dick had minimized his actions. The victim and her allegations were credible, Lohrberg said.
The county attorney asked Johnson to “enter the appropriate sentence.”
Kate Jorgensen, Pierce County public defender, said the question was whether Mann-Dick had minimized his actions or if he was so ashamed of his behavior that he couldn’t talk about it.
“That was (the probation officer’s) take on it, that Mr. Mann-Dick could barely speak (during a probation interview) because he can’t believe that this has happened,” Jorgensen said. “He can’t believe he's made this poor decision. He’s completely embarrassed and ashamed.”
Mann-Dick’s no-contest plea was evidence that he had taken responsibility for his actions, she said.
“He’s only blaming himself, none on the victim,” Jorgensen said. “He understands it will alter (the victim’s) life forever as well as his life forever. ... He doesn't want himself to be defined by what happened on the couple nights this occurred.”
Jorgensen asked Johnson to consider probation for Mann-Dick and an opportunity to show that he is a productive member of society.
Mann-Dick said the only thing he could say was that he is sorry.
“I can’t say it enough,” he said.
Johnson said Mann-Dick’s acts have not only caused the victim extreme trauma, but her family, too.
“Let’s be real. There was more than one act,” Johnson said. “There are several acts over a period of time that could have been stopped at any period of time. But they did not; some external force stopped you.”
The victim was in a place in which she could not escape, the judge said.
“You knew exactly what you were doing and you knew exactly how society views your acts and the harm that is caused to a minor child when an adult imposes these acts like you did,” Johnson said.
Mann-Dick had said during the pre-sentence investigation that he was intoxicated during his crimes and didn’t remember what happened. Johnson found that claim “improbable.”
“This is one count that you have been convicted of among a series of counts that you have committed,” the judge said.
Following his release from prison, Mann-Dick must be supervised for 18 months and will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Further, he won’t be allowed to have any contact with anyone under 19 years old.
Johnson sentenced others for the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Joseph S. Borrego, 61, Plainview, $1,000, 364 days in the Pierce County Jail with credit for 51 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Terroristic threats
— Lester M. Drake, 63, Plainview, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Pierce County Jail before probation ends with credit for two days served, unless waived, costs.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for pretrials and arraignments, including:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jason L. Jensen, 45, Hadar, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Jensen’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Attempted first-degree assault on an officer — two counts, use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts, false reporting, tampering with evidence
— Colby Huff, 28, Osmond, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— David C. Schwanebeck, 40, Plainview, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Spencer D. Volden, 25, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.