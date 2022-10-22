MADISON — A man already incarcerated for drug and child abuse convictions was ordered to spend additional time in prison on Friday.
Adam Henn, 41, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to the maximum 36 months in prison for felony child abuse that stems from a sexual interaction he had with a 9-year-old girl in July 2021.
Henn had been scheduled to be released from prison in May 2023 for a separate felony child abuse conviction, in addition to attempted possession of methamphetamine. Johnson ordered Henn’s latest sentence to be served consecutive to the term he was already serving, so Henn won't be eligible for release until November 2024.
On July 19, 2021, Norfolk police took a report of a possible child sexual assault that had occurred at least a year earlier. The victim told police that she and her brother had occasionally gone to Henn’s residence to be babysat by Henn.
The girl said when she and her brother were at Henn's residence sometime between August 2019 and July 2020, Henn called her into his bedroom. Henn ordered the victim to lie down on the bed and laid atop her with his genitals exposed. After the victim began crying, Henn left the bed and brought her ice cream to calm her down.
Two boys who also were at Henn’s residence at the same time as the girl said they recalled 15 to 20 times where Henn would “send them away” and shut the door to his bedroom so he could be alone with the girl.
Henn denied the allegations. He told police that he was never alone in his room with the victim other than times when he may have been in his room and the victim came in to ask him a question. Henn also said he only supervised the victim and her brother about six times.
The Norfolk man had initially been charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, which carries the same penalty as the child abuse charge that he pleaded guilty to on Aug. 5.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the victim was an innocent 9-year-old girl who had no reason to lie about or fabricate such events and likely didn’t even have the mental capacity to make up the details of what had happened to her.
“This is an extremely disturbing type of behavior that a well-adjusted man should not be doing,” Kiernan said. “Between these disturbing actions as well as the sort of the history we see with the allegations from a previous case of child abuse against (two previous victims), it’s clear that he should not be anywhere near children from the state's perspective. This is not a probation-type case.”
Brad Ewalt, Henn’s attorney, said Henn disagreed with Kiernan’s version of events.
Henn admitted that something had happened to upset the girl, Ewalt said. But the defense attorney argued that any private incident involving Henn and the girl didn’t happen multiple times. The victim said she remembered only one such occurrence; witnesses recalled numerous incidents.
“I will note that the girl says that whatever happened only happened one time,” Ewalt said. “So I tend to believe that if something happened, that it only occurred at one time and did not occur on multiple occasions.”
Ewalt asked Johnson to sentence Henn to probation. While in prison, Henn had made productive use of his time spent incarcerated, Ewalt said, completing several parenting and victim-impact classes.
Ewalt requested for Johnson to sentence Henn to a prison sentence concurrent to what he is already serving if probation wasn’t suitable.
Henn said he was sorry for what happened and that he was remorseful.
“I hope she can get over it and that I can be forgiven,” he said.
Johnson told Henn that his actions caused emotional harm to the victim. There also wasn’t any reason to believe the incident described didn’t happen, he said.
The judge said Henn didn’t consider whether the acts he perpetrated would cause or threaten serious harm to the victim.
“The court believes, due to the fact that you’ve previously been convicted of child abuse, that you shouldn’t be around children,” Johnson said, “and that your decision-making process is poor in that regard and that you present a danger to them.”
Henn was given credit for 11 days served. He also was sentenced to 18 months of postrelease supervision and will not be allowed to have any contact with people under 18 years old while he is being supervised.