MADISON — A Norfolk man charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault pleaded not guilty to each charge on Friday in district court.

Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender.

A warrant was issued for Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8 after three girls separately told police that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all age 11 or younger when the purported assaults began.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the girls told police she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at his residence numerous times.

She also told police that Larios-Ramos would touch her on the outside of her clothes and, occasionally, the inside of her clothes.

Larios-Ramos also allegedly exposed himself to the girl at least three times, according to police reports.

The alleged victim also recounted an incident at a residence separate from the other alleged incidents in which Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room, the girl said.

The purported victim told police that she believed the alleged abuse started when she was 8 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.

A second girl also reported being touched by Larios-Ramos. She said Larios-Ramos would take a blanket off of her and start touching her legs while she was sleeping. According to the affidavit, she woke up before the incident went any further.

A third girl reported that she was repeatedly molested by Larios-Ramos at his Norfolk residence. She also disclosed that there were times when Larios-Ramos also had touched her chest area.

According to police, each of the victims said Larios-Ramos would approach them while they were sleeping, pull the blankets back and touch their legs.

Larios-Ramos was arrested on Oct. 13, five days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Each charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

Larios-Ramos has been housed at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond, with 10% required for release. Hartner asked for a bond reduction on Larios-Ramos’ behalf on Friday. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, objected to a reduction, calling the allegations against Larios-Ramos “disturbing” and “very serious.”

Johnson denied the request for a bond reduction, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the danger Larios-Ramos could present to the public while out on bond.

Larios-Ramos is scheduled to appear next at a pre-trial hearing on Friday, March 4.

Others appeared for arraignments and pretrials on Friday for the following:

Use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats

— Kalin M. Bennett, 19, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges. His bond was reduced from 10% of $500,000 to 10% of $100,000.

Assault by a confined person, false reporting

— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense

— Brittany E. Edwards, 36, 1901 College View Drive, had her arraignment continued to Friday, Feb. 18.

Theft by deception, ($1,500-$4,999)

— Elena Flores, 25, 306 Blaine St., pleaded not guilty.

Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence

— Joshua T. Gunderson, 36, 408 S. 15th St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.

— Alfred C. Martin, 62, 83318 Main St., pleaded guilty to both charges.

Abuse of a vulnerable adult

— Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.

Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer

— Nasim A. McQueen, 22, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), criminal mischief ($0-$500)

— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Delivery of marijuana — four counts

— Timothy Owens, 33, 314 S. 12th St., pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD

— Dennis J. Wilson, 30, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Postrelease supervision violation for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense

— Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 33, Norfolk, pleaded guilty.

Additional defendants appeared before District Judge James Kube on the following:

Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)

— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.

Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension

— Sergio R. Salazar Pena, 37, Columbus, motioned to continue his pretrial.

Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear

— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.

Assault by strangulation, burglary, domestic assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear

— Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, 31, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial.

Tags

In other news

Madison County Court list for Jan. 26, 2022

Madison County Court list for Jan. 26, 2022

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Mules, electric street car transported people around town

Mules, electric street car transported people around town

Norfolk’s new transportation system will certainly be useful for people who can’t or don’t want to drive a car. Called North Fork Area Transit, it will provide a variety of transportation options that will enhance the quality of life for Northeast Nebraskans.