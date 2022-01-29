MADISON — A Norfolk man charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault pleaded not guilty to each charge on Friday in district court.
Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender.
A warrant was issued for Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8 after three girls separately told police that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all age 11 or younger when the purported assaults began.
According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the girls told police she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at his residence numerous times.
She also told police that Larios-Ramos would touch her on the outside of her clothes and, occasionally, the inside of her clothes.
Larios-Ramos also allegedly exposed himself to the girl at least three times, according to police reports.
The alleged victim also recounted an incident at a residence separate from the other alleged incidents in which Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room, the girl said.
The purported victim told police that she believed the alleged abuse started when she was 8 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.
A second girl also reported being touched by Larios-Ramos. She said Larios-Ramos would take a blanket off of her and start touching her legs while she was sleeping. According to the affidavit, she woke up before the incident went any further.
A third girl reported that she was repeatedly molested by Larios-Ramos at his Norfolk residence. She also disclosed that there were times when Larios-Ramos also had touched her chest area.
According to police, each of the victims said Larios-Ramos would approach them while they were sleeping, pull the blankets back and touch their legs.
Larios-Ramos was arrested on Oct. 13, five days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Each charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Larios-Ramos has been housed at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond, with 10% required for release. Hartner asked for a bond reduction on Larios-Ramos’ behalf on Friday. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, objected to a reduction, calling the allegations against Larios-Ramos “disturbing” and “very serious.”
Johnson denied the request for a bond reduction, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the danger Larios-Ramos could present to the public while out on bond.
Larios-Ramos is scheduled to appear next at a pre-trial hearing on Friday, March 4.
Others appeared for arraignments and pretrials on Friday for the following:
Use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Kalin M. Bennett, 19, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges. His bond was reduced from 10% of $500,000 to 10% of $100,000.
Assault by a confined person, false reporting
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Brittany E. Edwards, 36, 1901 College View Drive, had her arraignment continued to Friday, Feb. 18.
Theft by deception, ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 25, 306 Blaine St., pleaded not guilty.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence
— Joshua T. Gunderson, 36, 408 S. 15th St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
— Alfred C. Martin, 62, 83318 Main St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer
— Nasim A. McQueen, 22, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Delivery of marijuana — four counts
— Timothy Owens, 33, 314 S. 12th St., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD
— Dennis J. Wilson, 30, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Postrelease supervision violation for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 33, Norfolk, pleaded guilty.
Additional defendants appeared before District Judge James Kube on the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Sergio R. Salazar Pena, 37, Columbus, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Assault by strangulation, burglary, domestic assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear
— Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez, 31, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial.